Championship
Ashton Gate
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Bristol City vs Swansea Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipBristol CitySwanseaBristol City vs Swansea

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Swansea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship playoffs-chasing hosts Bristol City face Swansea at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Amid a three-game unbeaten run, Liam Manning's men will be looking to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Oxford United last time out.

On the other hand, the Swans are beginning to find themselves in a spot of worry after losing six of their last seven league games (W0 D1).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bristol City vs Swansea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Bristol City and Swansea will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bristol City vs Swansea kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Ashton Gate

The Championship match between Bristol City and Swansea will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, February 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Bristol City team news

Joe Williams and Ross McCrorie will be suspended after being sent off in the Oxford United draw, while Ayman Benarous is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Cameron Pring also remains a major doubt after missing the last five games, believed to be nursing a muscle injury.

Swansea team news

Defender Harry Darling will serve the final game of his three-match suspension after picking up a red against Sheffield United on January 21.

Meanwhile, fellow defender Kristian Pedersen continues his road to recovery due to a hamstring injury. Midfielder Joe Allen is unlikely to feature on account of an ankle issue.

Form

BRC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SWA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRC

Last 5 matches

SWA

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

