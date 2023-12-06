Brighton vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are set face off in Wednesday's Premier League tie at Amex.

Roberto De Zerbi's men last suffered a 3-2 loss at Chelsea, while the Bees got within three points of the Seagulls thanks to a 3-1 victory over Luton Town.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Amex

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford will be played at the Falmer Stadium - commercially known as American Express Stadium or Amex - in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on December 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud would have completed their two and three-match suspensions, respectively, with Brentford's visit.

At the same time, all of Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined through injuries.

De Zerbi is unlikely to risk further depleting his side by rushing Adam Webster from his knock. So with Igor Julio and Jan Paul van Hecke continuing at centre-back, James Milner can start ahead of Jack Hinshelwood at left-back.

Amid the expected rotations, Pascal Gross, Joao Pedro and Kaoro Mitoma would replace Adam Lallana, Facundo Buonanotte and Carlos Baleba, respectively.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra

Brentford team news

Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard are suspended, although the latter misses only Wednesday's game on account of accumulation of yellow cards. Shandon Baptiste should cover for Norgaard.

In addition, the likes of Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva and Mikkel Damsgaard all make Brentford's treatment room.

Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt after missing the Luton win, so Saman Ghoddos could continue at right-back with Vitaly Janelt on the other side.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt; Onyeka, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Onyeka, Baptiste, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 26, 2023 Brentfors 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League SUmmer Series April 1, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 3-3 Brentford Premier League October 14, 2022 Brentford 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League July 26, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Brentford Club Friendlies December 26, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Brentford Premier League

