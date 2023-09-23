Brighton vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brighton return to Premier League action this weekend when Roberto De Zerbi's side play hosts to Bournemouth at the Amex on Sunday.
The joy of beating Manchester United 3-1 from last weekend was short lived as the Albion were dealt with a 4-3 loss to AEK Athens in a mid-week Europa League fixture, while Androni Iraola's Cherries last held Chelsea to a goalless draw in the league.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brighton vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 24, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET
|Venue:
|Amex
Venue and timing of the match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth will be played at the Falmer Stadium - commercially known as the American Express Stadium or simply Amex - in Brighton and Hove, England.
It will kick off at 9 am ET on September 24 in the United States (US).
How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.
Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Brighton team news
The quartet of Lewis Dunk, Evan Ferguson, James Milner and Pascal Gross are doubts for the game, while Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso are ruled out with knee injuries.
It will be interesting to see if Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati will feature in his first Premier League game, but Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman and Simon Adingra are all likely to start.
Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Dahoud; Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele, McGill
|Defenders:
|Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Dahoud, Gilmour, Grob, Baleba, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati
Bournemouth team news
New signings Alex Scott and Tyler Adams remain sidelined for Sunday's game, while the club has a few more long-term absentees in Emiliano Marcondes and Ryan Fredericks.
Lewis Cook and Philip Billing should continue in the middle, with Dominic Solanke as the center-forward.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Billing, Cook; Tavernier, Christie, Sinisterra; Solanke
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Radu, Neto, Randolph
|Defenders:
|Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 4, 2023
|Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton
|Premier League
|Feb 4, 2023
|Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|Jan 21, 2020
|Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton
|Premier League
|Dec 28, 2019
|Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|Apr 13, 2019
|Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth
|Premier League