How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals are set to square off Monday at American Family Field.

Kansas City opened the season with a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians, splitting the first two matchups. The Royals forced extra innings on Thursday with a late run but ultimately fell 7-4, despite a strong showing from Vinnie Pasquantino, who homered and drove in three runs.

On Saturday, they rebounded from a 3-1 deficit to secure a 4-3 victory, with Salvador Perez delivering a pair of hits and two RBI. However, in the series decider on Sunday, Kansas City’s offense sputtered in a 6-2 defeat, as Bobby Witt Jr. and Hunter Renfroe each contributed an RBI. Starter Michael Wacha lasted four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and four walks.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, had a rough opening series against the New York Yankees. The Brewers battled in Thursday's opener but fell 4-2. Saturday was a disaster, as their pitching staff imploded early, surrendering 16 runs in the first four innings of an eventual 20-9 drubbing. Nestor Cortes and Connor Thomas were tagged for all 16 earned runs across four innings. The struggles continued into Sunday’s finale, where Milwaukee's pitching was torched for 11 hits and a five-run seventh inning in a 12-3 rout. Starter Aaron Civale endured a tough outing, lasting just three innings while allowing five earned runs on four hits and a walk.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Kansas City Royals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSKC

FDSWI and FDSKC Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Brewers will take on the Royals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs Kansas City Royals team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

William Contreras was a steady run producer last season, driving in 92 RBIs while hitting .281. Jackson Chourio delivered 145 hits, logged a .327 on-base percentage (OBP), and slugged .464. Brice Turang wrapped up the year with a .254 batting average, seven home runs, and 57 RBIs. Joey Ortiz posted a .239 average, an OBP of .329, and a .398 slugging percentage (SLG).

Elvin Rodriguez will make his Brewers debut on his 27th birthday here, marking his first MLB appearance since 2023 after spending last season in Japan. Pitching for the Yakult Swallows, he put together a strong 1.80 ERA across 32 outings (one start), striking out 44 batters in 45 innings. His major league track record, however, is less impressive—he owns a 9.55 ERA across 33 innings with the Tigers and Rays.

After signing with Milwaukee this offseason, Rodriguez struggled in spring training, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) in 10 2/3 innings, though he did tally 15 strikeouts. Monday’s matchup marks his first career appearance against the Royals, and he’ll look to provide innings after a taxing weekend for the Brewers' bullpen.

Kansas City Royals team news

Bobby Witt Jr. was a force at the plate, launching 32 home runs and driving in 109 runs while batting .332. Vinnie Pasquantino tallied 30 doubles, two triples, and 19 homers, hitting .262 with 40 walks. Salvador Perez put together a solid season with a .271 average, 28 doubles, 27 homers, and 44 walks. Jonathan India contributed 28 doubles, two triples, and 15 home runs, finishing with a .248 average and 80 walks.

LHP Kris Bubic transitioned to a full-time bullpen role last season, making 27 relief outings and logging 30 1/3 innings. He allowed nine earned runs for a 2.67 ERA, struck out 39, and posted an excellent 1.95 FIP. Across his 97 career appearances (60 starts), Bubic owns a 4.66 ERA with 328 strikeouts in 355 1/3 innings.

This spring, he returned to a starting role, making seven appearances (six starts) while surrendering 13 runs over 21 2/3 innings (5.40 ERA). Against Milwaukee, he has made two career starts, giving up just one unearned run while striking out 11 over 11 1/3 innings.

