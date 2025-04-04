+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kansas City Royals v Milwaukee Brewers
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers (2-4) welcome the Cincinnati Reds (2-4) to American Family Field on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, as both clubs look to climb out of an early-season rut.

Milwaukee got the better of Cincinnati at home in 2024, taking four of six matchups in their own ballpark, while the Under cashed in four of those contests.

The Brewers stumbled out of the gates this season, losing their first four games while being thoroughly outplayed and outscored 47-15. But the tide shifted during their current homestand against the Royals. After getting walloped 11-1 in Monday’s home opener, Milwaukee bounced back with a 5-0 shutout Tuesday and a 3-2 extra-innings triumph Wednesday.

The walk-off win came courtesy of a heads-up bunt by Brice Turang, who brought home Oliver Dunn with a safety squeeze in the 11th inning. Notably, the Under has hit in back-to-back Brewers games after the Over went 3-1 across their first four.

The Reds, meanwhile, exploded for 14 runs in Monday’s series opener against the Rangers but have gone completely silent at the plate since. Cincinnati was shut out in consecutive 1-0 losses, managing just three hits on Tuesday and four on Wednesday, wasting outstanding efforts on the mound from Carson Spiers (6 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 5 K) and Hunter Greene (7 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 8 K).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSOH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

Venue

American Family Field

Location

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Brice Turang has been the sparkplug in the Brewers' lineup, leading the club in homers (1), RBIs (4), and batting average at a steady .321 clip. Across the league, Turang's numbers place him 55th in home runs and 50th in runs batted in, modest but meaningful production early in the season. He enters Friday riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .321 with a home run, a walk, and four RBIs to his name. Jackson Chourio also shares the team lead with one homer and four runs driven in.

The Brewers counter with left-hander Nestor Cortes (0-1, 36.00 ERA), who will be looking to put a disastrous opening outing behind him. Cortes was lit up in his debut, surrendering eight earned runs on six hits — including five long balls — and five walks over just two innings in a 20-9 beatdown at the hands of the Yankees. He'll enter Friday's matchup with an inflated 5.50 WHIP, 22.5 BB/9, and 9.0 K/9, hoping to right the ship against a Reds lineup that's cooled off considerably since their offensive outburst earlier in the week.

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has been the Reds' offensive standout, pacing the squad with eight RBIs and a team-high .286 batting average. On the MLB leaderboard, De La Cruz currently sits eighth in RBIs and 21st in home runs, showcasing his early-season impact. Meanwhile, Matt McLain has flexed the most power for the Reds so far, leading the team with three long balls.

On the hill for Cincinnati will be lefty Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.00 ERA), making his second start of the year. He was sharp in his season debut, tossing six innings of two-run ball in a 3-2 win over the Giants, allowing five hits (including a solo homer), walking none, and striking out one. He enters with a 0.83 WHIP and elite control, having issued zero walks through his first six frames.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/04/25

MLB

Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds

1-0

03/04/25

ST

Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers

5-4

02/23/25

ST

Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds

8-7

09/01/24

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers

4-3

09/01/24

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers

4-5

