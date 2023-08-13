Brentford vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ange Postecoglou experiences his first taste of Premier League football this Sunday, as his Tottenham side travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Spurs will begin life without legendary striker Harry Kane. After a protracted transfer saga, the England captain has finally completed the move to join German champions Bayern Munich in a big-money move, bidding farewell to his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

Although Kane’s exit would inflict a massive dent on Tottenham’s hopes of re-establishing themselves as top-four contenders, Spurs are bracing themselves up for a fresh start under new boss Postecoglou, desperate to get back on the track after missing out on European qualification altogether for the first time in over a decade last term.

The Australian boss has already set about stamping his authority on a squad which finished a lowly eighth last time out, bringing in the likes of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon, and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven through the door to bolster his ranks ahead of the new season, with at least one striker reinforcement expected to follow after Kane's departure.

As for the hosts, Brentford will also be devoid of their star striker in Ivan Toney for at least its first half as he continues to serve his ban for breaking betting rules.

The Bees' bettered off their first season back into the top division by four places and 13 points, finishing ninth in the standings. However, a repeat of the memorable 2022/23 campaign looks unlikely as they embark on their third consecutive top-flight campaign, having also lost influential keeper David Raya to Arsenal.

Brentford vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: August 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League clash between Brentford and Tottenham will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Kick-off is at 9 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The Brentford vs Tottenham fixture will be shown live on Peacock. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford boss Thomas Frank’s squad has a clean bill of health if Frank Onyeka passes a late fitness test, with captain Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo ready to face Tottenham after shrugging off respective injury concerns.

Nathan Collins has been snapped up from Wolves to shore up at the back, but Frank could stick with his tried and tested pair of Ethan Pinnock and Ben Mee at the heart of his defence, with summer recruit and goalkeeper David Raya's replacement Mark Flekken set to make his competitive debut for the Bees' in between the sticks.

Ivan Toney is suspended until January, so Mbeumo will start on the right of a front three, with Kevin Schade set to operate on the opposite flank and Yoane Wissa through the middle.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Balcombe Defenders: Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Roerslev, Collins, Zanka, Ajer, Sorensen Midfielders: Jensen, Janelt, Damsgaard, Onyeka, Dasilva, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk Forwards: Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade, Lewis-Potter

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will be without the services of Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Fraser Forster (back) due to respective injury problems.

With Harry Kane on his way to Munich, Richarlison is expected to fill the void left by the England skipper up front against Brentford, flanked by the electrifying presence of Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Postecoglou will hand a competitive debuts to goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, left-back Destiny Udogie and playmaker James Maddison, but latest defensive arrival Micky van de Ven may not feature as he's not fully match fit, meaning Ben Davies could deputise as the left-sided centre-back.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Austin, Gunter Defenders: Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Van de Ven, Sanchez, Reguilon, Spence, Phillips, Royal Midfielders: Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Maddison, Lo Celso, Perisic, Sarr, Devine, Skipp Forwards: Richarlison, Son, Solomon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/5/23 Tottenham 1-3 Brentford Premier League 26/12/22 Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Premier League 23/4/22 Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Premier League 3/12/21 Tottenham 2-0 Brentford Premier League 6/1/21 Tottenham 2-0 Brentford EFL Cup

