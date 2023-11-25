Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will return to action after the international break with a short trip across London to face Brentford in the Premier League.

Following a 1-0 away loss to Newcastle United, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta launched an extraordinary rant regarding officials and VAR. After he cooled down, the Gunners' resumed normal service with a pair of routine wins in the Champions League over Sevilla and then against relegation-threatened Burnley at the Emirates in the league.

Despite not yet displaying the free-flowing football witnessed for the majority of last season, the north Londoners remain firmly in the Premier League title race, currently sitting in third place, level with Liverpool and a point adrift of champions Manchester City as the hectic festive period approaches.

Brentford, meanwhile, had been on an impressive run of form, having bounced back from a run of eight games without a win in all competitions to record three victories on the bounce in the league. However, a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break saw the Bees' drop to 11th in the Premier League table.

Brentford vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League game between Brentford and Arsenal will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Kick-off is at 12:30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock and USA in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford remain without the services of as many as seven players coming into this one. Nathan Collins has been ruled out after picking up an ankle ligament issue, while playing for the Republic of Ireland, with the defender set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Full-backs Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are long-term absentees, while Mikkel Damsgaard has not played since August after undergoing knee surgery. Josh Dasilva and Keane Lewis-Potter are also doubts.

Reported Gunners target Ivan Toney remains suspended for the hosts and he won't return to action until mid-January. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa will work in tandem upfront.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Ajer, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Balcombe, Flekken, Strakosha Defenders: Ji-Soo, Ajer, Jørgensen, Goode, Mee, Roerslev, Adedokun, Collins, Pinnock Midfielders: Schade, Onyeka, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Nørgaard, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Brierley, Wissa, Jensen, Mbeumo Forwards: Ghoddos, Olakigbe, Maupay

Arsenal team news

Goalkeeper David Raya, who is on loan from Brentford, is ineligible to face his parent club here, so Aaron Ramsdale will return in between the sticks for a rare league start. Thomas Partey (muscle), Jurrien Timber (ACL), and Emile Smith Rowe (knee) are also sidelined with respective injury concerns, but Martin Odegaard and Ben White should be available after both missed the win over Burnley before the international break.

Gabriel Jesus is also expected to feature from the start here, having played 90 minutes for Brazil against Argentina as he made his return from a hamstring injury.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Ramsdale, Hein Defenders: Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Magalhães, Lannin-Sweet, Timber, White, Walters, Soares Midfielders: Ibrahim, Cozier-Duberry, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Partey, Havertz Forwards: Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Sagoe, Saka, Nelson, Gabriel Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/9/23 Brentford 0-1 Arsenal EFL Cup 11/2/23 Arsenal 1-1 Brentford Premier League 18/9/22 Brentford 0-3 Arsenal Premier League 19/2/22 Arsenal 2-1 Brentford Premier League 14/8/21 Brentford 2-0 Arsenal Premier League

