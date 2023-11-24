Brazil U17 vs Argentina U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup quarter-final

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Brazil and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

South American arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina will battle it out for bragging rights and a semi-final spot when they meet in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup on Friday.

Brazil's title defense got off to a shaky start in a 3-2 defeat to Iran, but a 9-0 hammering of New Caledonia and a 2-1 win over England earned the 2019 champions a berth in the round of 16. The Selecao then beat Ecuador 3-1 with two goals coming from Estevao and one from Luighi.

On the other hand, Argentina, who secured the top spot in Group D, breezed through to the quarter-finals with a 5-0 victory over Venezuela, a result that was not in doubt after three goals in the first 32 minutes.

Brazil vs Argentina kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be televised in the United States, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Brazil head coach Phelipe Leal has been very consistent with his starting XI throughout the tournament and is unlikely to make many changes for this knockout clash against Argentina.

Brazil have been in free-scoring form in front of goal, with Kaua Elias registering four goals to date and Ryan and Estevao scoring three each.

Estevao, 16, who has been dubbed "Messinho" after Argentina icon Lionel Messi thanks to his exceptional close control and dribbling skills, has particularly been the shining light and will need to be at his best if Brazil are to overcome Argentina in their bid for a place in the semi-finals.

Brazil predicted XI: Gabriel; Lima; Nunes, Cunha, Escerdinha; Sidney, Dudu; Estevao, Hanri, Rayan; Elias,

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Pedro Cobra, Gabriel Defenders: Pedro Lima, Vitor Gabriel, Esquerdinha, Souza, Da Mata, Joao Souza, Vitor Reis Midfielders: Camilo, Dudu, Figueirodo, Lorran, Luiz Gustavo Forwards: Estevao, Kaua Elias, Luighi, Pedrinho, Rayan, Riquelme

Argentina team news

Argentina delivered a dominant performance to beat fellow South American rivals Venezuela 5-0 en route to the quarter-final. After an own-goal, Santiago Lopez and Claudio Echeverri found the target before a late double from River Plate forward Agustin Ruberto, who leads the tournament’s scoring charts with five goals from just four games.

Argentina U17 predicted XI: Diaz; U. Gimenez, J. Gimenez, Palacio, Ontivero; Albarracin, Gerez; Lopez, Subiabre, Acuna; Ruberto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Florentin, F. Villalba Defenders: U. Gimenez, Obregon, Palacio, J. Gimenez, Pierani, J. Villalba, Escudero, Cabellos, Laplace Midfielders: Gerez, Albarracin, Acuna, Gutierrez, Mastantuono Forwards: Echeverri, Carrizo, Rodriguez-Gentile, Ruberto, Sciancalepore, Lopez, Subiabre, Chamarro, Perez, Prestianni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/4/23 Brazil 3-2 Argentina U17 CONMEBOL Championship 31/3/19 Brazil 0-3 Argentina U17 CONMEBOL Championship 5/3/17 Argentina 0-2 Brazil U17 CONMEBOL Championship 18/3/15 Brazil 0-1 Argentina U17 CONMEBOL Championship

