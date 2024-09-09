+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves
Watch Braves vs Reds live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Braves will host the Cincinnati Reds to open a high-voltage MLB action on September 09, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

Listen to play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Atlanta Braves have a 78-65 record overall and a 40-30 record at home. The Cincinnati Reds maintain a 69-75 record overall and a 33-36 record away from home.

Although the Braves have a slightly improved home record, they only score 4.27 runs for each game, which ranks them 17th in the league. The Reds, on the other hand, score 4.45 runs for each game, which ranks them 15th.

Atlanta's batting average is .241, which is 17th in the league, while Cincinnati's is .233, which is 26th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSSO, BSOH

Streaming service: FuboTV

Watch Braves vs Reds on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every MLB game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will face the Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

DateSeptember 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Reynaldo López has an 8–5 record with a 2.04 earned run average, which shows how good he has been as a reliever this season.

Marcell Ozuna continues to be an inspiration at the plate, hitting .306 with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Ozzie AlbiesINFWrist injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Austin RileyINFHand injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds team news

Elly De La Cruz has delivered 23 home runs and averaged .261 with 65 RBIs.

Tyler Stephenson has a .264 average, and a .342 on-base percentage, with a .465 slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 86 RBIs and 19 home runs despite a .232 batting average.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jeimer CandelarioINFToe injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Andrew AbbottLHPShoulder injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 09, 2024Charlie MortonNick Martinez

Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

Following their five most recent meetings, the Reds and Braves have a history of high-scoring games, with each team winning more than one. The Reds have captured three of the last five games between the two teams. The most recent two games, in July 2024, saw the Reds beat the Braves 9-4 as well as 4-1, showing how well they can score runs. The Braves, on the other hand, won both of their previous games in June 2023, though only by a score of 7–6. This shows how tough they are in close games. In the first game in this stretch, the Reds beat the Braves 11–10 in a close game, which shows that their future matchup could be an offensive showdown. Because of this, the game could come down to which team's pitchers can better stop the other team's batters in what is expected to be a different high-scoring fight.

DateResults
Jul 24, 2024Reds 9-4 Braves
Jul 23, 2024Reds 4-1 Braves
Jun 25, 2023Braves 7-6 Reds
Jun 25, 2023Braves 7-6 Reds
Jun 24, 2023Reds 11-10 Braves

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement