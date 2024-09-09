How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Atlanta Braves will host the Cincinnati Reds to open a high-voltage MLB action on September 09, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Atlanta Braves have a 78-65 record overall and a 40-30 record at home. The Cincinnati Reds maintain a 69-75 record overall and a 33-36 record away from home.
Although the Braves have a slightly improved home record, they only score 4.27 runs for each game, which ranks them 17th in the league. The Reds, on the other hand, score 4.45 runs for each game, which ranks them 15th.
Atlanta's batting average is .241, which is 17th in the league, while Cincinnati's is .233, which is 26th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSSO, BSOH
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will face the Cincinnati Reds in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 09, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|September 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds team news
Atlanta Braves team news
Reynaldo López has an 8–5 record with a 2.04 earned run average, which shows how good he has been as a reliever this season.
Marcell Ozuna continues to be an inspiration at the plate, hitting .306 with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs.
Atlanta Braves injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Austin Riley
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Cincinnati Reds team news
Elly De La Cruz has delivered 23 home runs and averaged .261 with 65 RBIs.
Tyler Stephenson has a .264 average, and a .342 on-base percentage, with a .465 slugging percentage.
Spencer Steer has 86 RBIs and 19 home runs despite a .232 batting average.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jeimer Candelario
|INF
|Toe injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Andrew Abbott
|LHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 09, 2024
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martinez
Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
Following their five most recent meetings, the Reds and Braves have a history of high-scoring games, with each team winning more than one. The Reds have captured three of the last five games between the two teams. The most recent two games, in July 2024, saw the Reds beat the Braves 9-4 as well as 4-1, showing how well they can score runs. The Braves, on the other hand, won both of their previous games in June 2023, though only by a score of 7–6. This shows how tough they are in close games. In the first game in this stretch, the Reds beat the Braves 11–10 in a close game, which shows that their future matchup could be an offensive showdown. Because of this, the game could come down to which team's pitchers can better stop the other team's batters in what is expected to be a different high-scoring fight.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 24, 2024
|Reds 9-4 Braves
|Jul 23, 2024
|Reds 4-1 Braves
|Jun 25, 2023
|Braves 7-6 Reds
|Jun 25, 2023
|Braves 7-6 Reds
|Jun 24, 2023
|Reds 11-10 Braves