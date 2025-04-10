+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (8-3) and Atlanta Braves (2-9) will square off one final time on Thursday evening, wrapping up their three-game set at Truist Park. First pitch is slated for 7:15 pm ET.

Philadelphia knotted up the series on Wednesday with a dramatic 4-3 win, sparked by a clutch solo home run from Trea Turner in the ninth off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. Earlier, Bryce Harper launched a two-run homer in the seventh.

Despite out-hitting the visitors 10-9, Atlanta couldn't convert chances into runs. Their only extra-base knock came via a game-tying shot from Austin Riley with two outs in the seventh. Matt Olson saw his five-game hit streak snapped, finishing 0-for-3 with a pair of walks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO, NBCS-PH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date

Thursday, April 10, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

Venue

Truist Park

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna enters the contest swinging a steady bat, carrying a .273 average along with a team-best five RBIs for the Braves. He’s also connected for one home run so far this season, ranking 98th in long balls and 96th in RBIs across the majors. The slugger has hit safely in back-to-back games and is heating up, batting .316 over his last five appearances. During that stretch, he’s logged a double, a homer, three RBIs, and drawn five walks. Matt Olson, meanwhile, has also chipped in with five RBIs of his own, tying Ozuna for the team lead.

On the mound, it's a duel of in-form starters. Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his third start of the campaign, riding high on a dominant start to 2025. He’s been electric through 12 innings, boasting a 0.92 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9, and an MLB-leading 14.3 strikeouts per nine.

Luzardo was brilliant in his last outing, tossing seven shutout frames in a 3-2 win over the Dodgers. He’s also been sharp on the road, striking out 11 over five innings in a win at Washington. However, he’s had mixed results historically against the Braves, going 3-3 with a 4.29 ERA in seven career starts.

Injuries: Ronald Acuña Jr.: 10 Day IL (Knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10 Day IL (Wrist), Spencer Strider: 15 Day IL (Elbow), Joe Jiménez: 60 Day IL (Knee), Reynaldo López: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Over on the Phillies' side, Kyle Schwarber continues to be the power source, launching five home runs and driving in 11 runs to top the team charts. His efforts place him third in homers and 13th in RBIs across all of MLB. Nick Castellanos has been their most consistent hitter so far, boasting a .308 average while ranking 54th in both homers and RBIs. Bryce Harper has also quietly contributed, hitting .279 with a pair of doubles, two home runs, and seven walks to his name.

Atlanta counters with right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who's yet to allow an earned run in 14 innings this season. He enters Thursday's tilt with a microscopic 0.29 WHIP, issuing just one walk while fanning 14 batters.

Schwellenbach dazzled in his most recent start, spinning eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts in a dominant 10-0 shutout of the Marlins.

Injuries: Weston Wilson: 10 Day IL (Oblique), Ranger Suárez: 15 Day IL (Back)

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

10/04/25

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

3-4

09/04/25

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

7-5

20/03/25

ST

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

7-0

13/03/25

ST

Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves

16-9

02/09/24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves

3-2

