The Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready to face off against each other to open a high-voltage MLB clash on August 06, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at the Braves' home turf.
The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central with a record of 62-49, while the Atlanta Braves are in second place in the NL East with a record of 60-51.
The Brewers score more runs than the Braves. They average 4.72 runs each game, which ranks them 10th within the league, while the Braves only score 4.21 runs each game, which ranks them 20th.
The Brewers' batting average of .254 is also much higher than the Braves' .239, which shows that they are better at scoring runs generally.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: BSSO, BSWI
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The electrifying MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers will happen on August 06, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|August 06, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers team news
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .300 hitting average, thirty-two home runs, and eighty-six RBIs. Ozuna has the third-most MLB home homers and RBIs. He enters this game on a two-game batting streak and .200 including a home run and two RBIs in the past five games.
Austin Riley is another crucial player with 24 doubles, two triples, Fifteen home runs, 34 walks, and a .261 batting average. Riley is 71st among home runs and 85th within RBIs in the majors.
Atlanta Braves injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Reynaldo López
|SP
|Wrist injury
|Day-to-Day
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Forearm injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers team news
William Contreras has a.279 batting average, which is the best on the Brewers. Contreras is 34th in RBIs and 106th within home runs throughout the whole MLB.
Willy Adames has driven in 71 runs, which is the most of any Brewers player. Adames’ 44th most home runs and 15th most RBIs are the best in MLB.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|Low back inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Trevor Megill
|RHP
|Back injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 06, 2024
|Chris Sale
|Colin Rea
Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
In their last five games against each other, the Atlanta Braves have crushed the Milwaukee Brewers, gaining four of those five games. The Braves won their first two games of the day, July 31, 2024, by results of 6-2 and 5-1. Although the Brewers won 8–3, the Braves had done better in 2023, with wins of 8–6 and 11–5 on July 30. Based on this pattern, the Braves appear to be ahead in this game, showing that they can score runs and pitch well against the Brewers. The Braves are likely to use their recent confidence to get another win if this pattern continues.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 31, 2024
|Braves 6-2 Brewers
|Jul 31, 2024
|Braves 5-1 Brewers
|Jul 30, 2024
|Brewers 8-3 Braves
|Jul 30, 2023
|Braves 8-6 Brewers
|Jul 30, 2023
|Braves 11-5 Brewers