Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready to face off against each other to open a high-voltage MLB clash on August 06, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at the Braves' home turf.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central with a record of 62-49, while the Atlanta Braves are in second place in the NL East with a record of 60-51.

The Brewers score more runs than the Braves. They average 4.72 runs each game, which ranks them 10th within the league, while the Braves only score 4.21 runs each game, which ranks them 20th.

The Brewers' batting average of .254 is also much higher than the Braves' .239, which shows that they are better at scoring runs generally.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online

Local TV channel: BSSO, BSWI

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The electrifying MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers will happen on August 06, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

DateAugust 06, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .300 hitting average, thirty-two home runs, and eighty-six RBIs. Ozuna has the third-most MLB home homers and RBIs. He enters this game on a two-game batting streak and .200 including a home run and two RBIs in the past five games.

Austin Riley is another crucial player with 24 doubles, two triples, Fifteen home runs, 34 walks, and a .261 batting average. Riley is 71st among home runs and 85th within RBIs in the majors.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Reynaldo LópezSPWrist injuryDay-to-Day
Ozzie AlbiesINFForearm injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers team news

William Contreras has a.279 batting average, which is the best on the Brewers. Contreras is 34th in RBIs and 106th within home runs throughout the whole MLB.

Willy Adames has driven in 71 runs, which is the most of any Brewers player. Adames’ 44th most home runs and 15th most RBIs are the best in MLB.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Christian YelichOFLow back inflammationOut, 10-Day IL
Trevor MegillRHPBack injuryOut, 15-Day IL

Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 06, 2024Chris SaleColin Rea

Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Atlanta Braves have crushed the Milwaukee Brewers, gaining four of those five games. The Braves won their first two games of the day, July 31, 2024, by results of 6-2 and 5-1. Although the Brewers won 8–3, the Braves had done better in 2023, with wins of 8–6 and 11–5 on July 30. Based on this pattern, the Braves appear to be ahead in this game, showing that they can score runs and pitch well against the Brewers. The Braves are likely to use their recent confidence to get another win if this pattern continues.

DateResults
Jul 31, 2024Braves 6-2 Brewers
Jul 31, 2024Braves 5-1 Brewers
Jul 30, 2024Brewers 8-3 Braves
Jul 30, 2023Braves 8-6 Brewers
Jul 30, 2023Braves 11-5 Brewers

