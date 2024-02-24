Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Manchester City will make the trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Saturday evening, looking to trim the four-point gap to the Premier League summit.

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola's side are currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League standings, holding a comfy eight-point buffer above the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth will welcome Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm ET in the US.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Manchester City will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and NBC in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth remain without the services of Tyler Adams, Max Aarons (both dealing with long-term thigh issues), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Romain Faivre, and Darren Randolph ( both illness), while Philip Billing misses the visit of Man City through suspension.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Manchester City team news

Man City will likely have to make do without Jack Grealish (muscle), and Josko Gvardiol (ankle), while Kevin De Bruyne remained on the bench throughout the Brentford game with a minor hamstring knock, and will be assessed late ahead of kickoff.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Nunes, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/11/23 Man City 6-1 Bournemouth England Premier League 25/02/23 Bournemouth 1-4 Man City England Premier League 13/08/22 Man City 4-0 Bournemouth England Premier League 24/09/20 Man City 2-1 Bournemouth England EFL Cup 15/07/20 Man City 2-1 Bournemouth England Premier League

