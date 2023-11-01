Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup fourth round game

How to watch the League Cup match between Bournemouth and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth and Liverpool lock horns in an EFL Cup round of 16 showdown at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Cherries will head into Wednesday's clash on a high after snapping a three match losing streak with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Burnley in a Premier League fixture last Saturday.

That morale-boosting win was head coach Andoni Iraola's first Premier League victory since taking over the managerial reins at Bournemouth as they find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone. The hosts have so far defeated Championship sides Swansea City and Stoke City in rounds two and three of the Carabao Cup, but will face a much tougher test in this one.

Liverpool have built up a head of steam since the October international break, and made it five matches unbeaten across all competitions when they comfortably cruised past Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Currently occupying fourth-place in the Premier League table and in pole position to progress into Europa League knockout stages following their win over Toulouse last midweek, things are looking very good for the Merseyside giants.

Victory over Championship table-toppers Leicester City saw them advance into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, and they will take on Premier League strugglers in midweek.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45pm EDT Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Carabao Cup fourth-round clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Kick-off is at 3:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth could be without the services of as many as seven players for the visit of Liverpool on Wednesday night. Summer recruit Tyler Adams is set miss the majority of his debut season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Back-up goalkeeper Andrei Radu impressed on Saturday for Bournemouth and looks set to continue, with starting shot-stopper Neto injured.

Lewis Cook will serve the second of a three-match suspension. Emiliano Marcondes(foot),Ryan Fredericks(calf), Marcos Senesi (muscle) will all remain on the sidelines here, while Max Aarons looks to be another major doubt for this encounter after being forced off due to injury in Saturday's victory against Burnley.

Bournemouth possible XI: Radu; Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez; Rothwell, Billing; Ouattara, Semenyo, Sinisterra; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Randolph Defenders: Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith, Mepham Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks, Adams Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Luis Diaz (personal reason), and Ben Doak (muscle) for the trip to the south coast, but Curtis Jones is back from suspension, and could feature from the start.

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to make sweeping changes to his starting XI for this game, with Cody Gakpo expected to get the nod in attack, while the likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott will all be vying for starts here.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Matip, Chambers; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Quansah, L. Chambers Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/8/22 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth English Premier League 7/3/20 Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth English Premier League 7/12/19 Bournemouth 0 -3 Liverpool English Premier League 9/2/19 Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth English Premier League 8/12/18 Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool English Premier League

Useful links