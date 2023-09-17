Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Early strugglers Bournemouth and Chelsea are set to square off in a Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.
Under their respective new managements, Andoni Iraola's side are hunting for their first win of the season having entered the recent international break following a 2-2 draw with Brentford, while the Mauricio Pochettino-led Blues lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last game.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 am EDT
|Venue:
|Vitality Stadium
The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
It will kick off at 9 am EDT on September 17 in the United States (US).
How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.
Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Bournemouth team news
The club's deadline day signing Luis Sinisterra may have to wait to make his debut as the Leeds loanee may not have had enough recovery time after his recent international duty with Colombia.
It's a similar situation with Marcos Senesi and Hamed Traore, while a thigh problem keeps Tyler Adams from playing his first game with his new side.
Dango Ouattara is back from an ankle issue, but Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes are set to miss out through injuries.
David Brooks could see himself starting after scoring for Wales against Latvia.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Brooks, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Radu, Neto, Randolph
|Defenders:
|Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Khuivert
Chelsea team news
The Blues' new signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are in the treatment room and they are yet to make their club debuts.
Whereas Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana and Marcus Bettinelli are the side's long-term absentees.
Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja are also among the injured here, while the expensive midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez may need to pass a late fitness test.
Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Petrovic, Bergstrom
|Defenders:
|Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Palmer
|Forwards:
|Jackson, Washington
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 6, 2023
|Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea
|Premier League
|Dec 27, 2022
|Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|Jul 27, 2021
|Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea
|Club Friendlies
|Feb 29, 2020
|Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea
|Premier League
|Dec 14, 2019
|Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth
|Premier League
