Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Early strugglers Bournemouth and Chelsea are set to square off in a Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Under their respective new managements, Andoni Iraola's side are hunting for their first win of the season having entered the recent international break following a 2-2 draw with Brentford, while the Mauricio Pochettino-led Blues lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EDT on September 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

The club's deadline day signing Luis Sinisterra may have to wait to make his debut as the Leeds loanee may not have had enough recovery time after his recent international duty with Colombia.

It's a similar situation with Marcos Senesi and Hamed Traore, while a thigh problem keeps Tyler Adams from playing his first game with his new side.

Dango Ouattara is back from an ankle issue, but Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes are set to miss out through injuries.

David Brooks could see himself starting after scoring for Wales against Latvia.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Brooks, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Neto, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Khuivert

Chelsea team news

The Blues' new signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are in the treatment room and they are yet to make their club debuts.

Whereas Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana and Marcus Bettinelli are the side's long-term absentees.

Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja are also among the injured here, while the expensive midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez may need to pass a late fitness test.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Palmer Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 6, 2023 Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea Premier League Dec 27, 2022 Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth Premier League Jul 27, 2021 Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea Club Friendlies Feb 29, 2020 Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea Premier League Dec 14, 2019 Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth Premier League

