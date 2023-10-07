Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will play host to Union Berlin in a Bundesliga fixture at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund have begun the new season just where they left off - they have lost just one out of their last 17 matches in official competitions. That defeat came against PSG in their recent Champions League group game. They are heading into this league fixture on the back of a goalless draw against AC Milan but will be looking to return to winning ways.

Union Berlin have lost their last six games in a row and will be desperate for points. They are 11th in the standings and need wins to climb up the table.

Dortmund vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date: October 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30am EDT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Union Berlin will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Dortmund vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Edin Terzic will have several key absences for this face-off.

Ramy Bensebaini will be unavailable due to a suspension resulting from his two yellow cards in the previous week's match against Hoffenheim.

Marcel Sabitzer, who has been dealing with a groin injury, will continue to be sidelined, alongside Mateu Morey and Thomas Meunier. Meunier is yet to make an appearance this season as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Ryerson, Wofl Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Union Berlin team news

Robin Knoche has been sidelined due to a leg injury, causing him to miss the past three matches, and he will remain unavailable for at least a couple more weeks.

In addition to Knoche's absence, Laurenz Dehl, Andras Schafer, and Rani Khedira are facing extended periods on the sidelines.

Union Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow; Leite, Bonucci, Doekhi; Kral, Juranovic, Laidouni, Haberer, Gosens; Behrens, Fofana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rønnow, Busk, Schwolow, Stein Defenders: Jaeckel, Leite, Doekhi, Gosens, Juranovic, Bonucci, Roussillon, Trimmel Midfielders: Aaronson, Haberer, Laïdouni, Tousart, Král, Kemlein Forwards: Kaufmann, Volland, Fofana, Hollerbach, Behrens, Becker

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Union Berlin Bundesliga October 2022 Union Berlin 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga February 2022 Union Berlin 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga September 2021 Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Union Berlin Bundesliga April 2021 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Union Berlin Bundesliga

