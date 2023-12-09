Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will play host to RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon, looking to put the disappointment of their DFB-Pokal elimination in midweek behind them.

The Black and Yellows have had a disappointing domestic season so far, sitting fifth in the table, a massive 10 points off the pace. They have struggled to string together a consistent set of results so far and head into Saturday’s clash with just one win in their last five Bundesliga matches.

Not to mention, Eden Terzic's side crashed out of the DFB Pokal in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 by VfB Stuttgart in what was a pedestrian and disjointed performance.

Sitting just one point above Dortmund, RB Leipzig have also endured an inconsistent campaign so far. They travel to the Signal Iduna Park off the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five Bundesliga games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30pm ET Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The game between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Kick-off is at 12:30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

As if the humiliation of being dumped out of DFB Pokal at an early stage wasn't enough, four players picked up injuries during Wednesday to make matters worse for Dortmund. Marius Wolf (ankle), Marcel Sabitzer (knock), Youssoufa Moukoko (thigh), and Julian Ryerson (knee) were all forced off against Stuttgart.

And the quartet's chances of playing this weekend appear to be rather slim at best. Sebastien Haller (knee), Felix Nmecha (hip), and Julien Duranville (thigh) are already on the sidelines, while Niklas Sule and Giovanni Reyna have been dealing with an illness, but could yet return in time for the Leipzig clash.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Ozcan; Adeyemi, Reus, Malen; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Kobel Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wolf, Meunier Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Moukoko, Haller, Fullkrug

RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig have a few injury concerns of their own. Dani Olmo (shoulder), Timo Werner (groin), Willi Orban (knee), and El Chadaille Bitshiabu (knee) are all sidelined for the weekend's clash, although the latter two have started light training.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Kampl, Simons; Poulsen, Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulácsi, Blaswich, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Simakan, Lenz, Klostermann, Raum, Lukeba, Henrichs Midfielders: Forsberg, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Carvalho, Simons, Schlager, Moriba, Kampl Forwards: Poulsen, Openda, Sesko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6/4/23 Leipzig 2-0 Dortmund DFB Pokal 10/9/22 Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig Bundesliga 2/4/22 Leipzig 3-0 Dortmund Bundesliga 6/11/21 Dortmund 1-4 Leipzig Bundesliga 14/5/21 Leipzig 2-1 Dortmund Bundesliga

Useful links