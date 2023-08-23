Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The quarter-final of the Copa Libertadores will get underway this week, and an in-form Boca Juniors side will be hoping to secure a lead in the first leg when they take on local rivals Racing Club in an all-Argentine high-stakes encounter clash at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium on Wednesday.

It's fair to say that reigning Argentina Champions Boca Juniors stumbled a bit at the start of the season. Their Copa Libertadores adventure began with a surprising goalless stalemate against Venezuelan side Monagas, while they only won four of their opening 14 Argentina top-flight matches.

However, under the leadership of Jorge Almiron, the six-time Copa Libertadores winners swiftly shifted gears, winning four of their subsequent five Libertadores matches, including dominant performances against teams like Colo Colo and Monagas. They then defeated Uruguayan side Nacional on penalties to reach the quarterfinals.

Their domestic form this season has been less than stellar. After losing nine of their 27 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, they secured a seventh-place finish after the initial phase. They did, however, kick-off the second phase with a 3-1 victory over Platense.

Racing Club’s journey to the last eight was nothing short of sensational. They clinched their spot thanks to an aggregate 5-4 victory over Atletico Nacional. The deficit following a 4-2 first-leg defeat was masterfully overturned by Fernando Gago's side with a 3-0 triumph in the second leg, showcasing their resilience, team spirit, and commitment.

They secured a mid-table 12th-place finish in the first phase of Argentina Primera Division, but will be determined to get one over their prestigious Buenos Aires rivals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT Venue: Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The Copa Libertadores quarter-final first leg encounter between Boca Juniors and Racing Club will be played at Alberto Jose Armando Stadium, also known as La Bombonera, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Kick-off is at 8:30 pm ET for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The Boca Juniors vs Racing Club fixture will be shown live on TV on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect in the United States, and and available to stream live online through Sling TV, Fubo and Fanatiz. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors boss Jorge Almiron has been sweating over the fitness of star striker Edinson Cavani, who was training separately from the group since scoring against Platense last time out. The 36-year-old, if fit, is set to spearhead the attack on Wednesday, with Exequiel Zeballos and Lucas Janson supporting on the flanks.

However, if the veteran striker misses out or is not fully fit to start, Dario Benedetto has been placed on stand-by to take the starting spot. Forward Luca Langoni will be keen to make an impact off the bench after returning from injury.

Elsewhere, former-Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo and Jorge Figal will form the central defensive partnership. Nicolas Valentini, who has been linked with a European move with Manchester City in recent days, will have to contend with a spot on the bench.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Blondel, Figal, Rojo, Saracchi; Medina, Campuzano, Fernandez; Merentiel, Cavani, Zeballos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Rolon, Medina, Payero, G. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Cortes, Carrasco, Briasco, Campuzano Forwards: Cavani, Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini, Morales, Aguirre

Racing Club team news

Racing Club will be without the services of several key players this Wednesday due to injury concerns, including Nicolas Reniero, Roger Martinez, Johan Carbonero, Emiliano Vecchio, Leonel Miranda and Juan Ignacio Nardoni.

Head coach Fernando Gago will likely stick with his 5-3-2 formation here, and will rely on Maximiliano Romero and Juan Fernando Quintero for striking prowess up top.

Racing Club possible XI: Tagliamonte; Martirena, Pillud, Rubio, Quiros, Rojas; Almendra, Vera, Rodriguez; Quintero, Romero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tagliamonte, Juarez, Arias Defenders: Kozlovsky, Rubio, S. Quiros, I. Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Martinez, Pillud, Sigali, J. Galvan, Piovi, Rojas Midfielders: Cantero, Perez, Vera, Carrizo, Degregorio, Cabellos, Rodriguez, Ojeda, Andrada, Leon, M. Quiroz, Nardoni, Vecchio, Gomez, Oroz, Miranda, Fertoli Forwards: Fernandez, Saliadarre, Hauche, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

The most common result of matches between Boca Juniors and Racing Club is a 0-0 draw. Three of the last five meetings between the two have ended with this result.

Date Match Competition 30/4/23 Boca Juniors 3-1 Racing Club Argentina Liga Profesional 20/1/23 Boca Juniors 1-0 Racing Club Argentina Super Cup 15/8/22 Racing Club 0-0 Boca Juniors Argentina Liga Profesional 14/5/22 Boca Juniors 0-0 Racing Club Argentina Liga Profesional 30/8/21 Boca Juniors 0-0 Racing Club Argentina Liga Profesional

