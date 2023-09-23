How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Lanús, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Boca Juniors will look to make it back-to-back wins in Copa de la Liga Profesional when they welcome Lanus to La Bombonera this Saturday evening.

After a poor start to the second phase of Argentina Primera Division that saw them lose three straight games against Sarmiento, Tigre, and Defensa y Justicia with the same 1-0 scoreline, the hosts finally returned to winning ways with a cruising 3-0 victory against Central Córdoba thanks to goals from Lucas Blondel, Lucas Janson, and Dario Benedetto.

With that morale-boosting win, Jorge Almiron's side moved up to ninth in Group B with six points, only two behind fourth-place Newell's Old Boys, who currently occupy the last playoff berth.

Lanus, meanwhile, earned a point with a scoreless draw against Sarmiento. The visitors are currently going through a rough patch of form, having lost three of their five Superliga Argentina games (D2, L3).

Still searching for their first victory in phase two, they currently find themselves second-from-bottom in Group B, only ahead of dead-last Estudiantes due to better goal difference.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Lanús kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30pm ET/ 2:30pm PT Venue: Alberto Jose Armando Stadium

The Argentina Liga Profesional game between Boca Juniors and Lanus will be played at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium, also known as La Bombonera on Wednesday, September 23, 2023. Kick-off is at 5:30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Lanús online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors boss Jorge Almiron has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash against Lanus, with Luca Langoni (hamstring) the only absentee due to injury.

Due to a quick turnaround between games, and some heavyweight clashes on the horizon, Almiron could rotate his team heavily here. Names that did not feature in the starting lineup in Santiago del Estero could make their returns from the get-go against Lanus.

Sergio Romero, Ezequiel Fernández, and Cristian Medina would remain on the lineup, while the backline would comprise Marcelo Weigandt, Nicolás Figal, Marcos Rojo, and Frank Fabra. Talented full-back Valentin Barco, who is being monitored by a plethora of European clubs, could feature prominently in the middle of the park.

Guillermo Pol Fernández could also be re-integrated into the formation to gain vital minutes under his belt. The attack will be made up of Edinson Cavani, Luis Advíncula and Zeballos.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Rojo, Fabra; E. Fernández, P Fernández, Barco; Advincula, Cavani, Zeballos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdes, Rojo, Valentini, Roncaglia, Barco, Saracchi, Fabra, Weingandt, Advincula, Blondel Midfielders: E. Fernandez, Campuzzano, Medina, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Gonzalez, Taborde, Bullaude Forwards: Zeballos, Cavani, Jansson, Merentiel, Benedetto, Advincula

Lanús team news

Head coach Sebastian Salomon will be without the services of Juan Caceres, who will serve the second of his three-match ban here after picking up a red card in Lanus' 2-1 defeat to Platense on September 15. Otherwise, he will have a full strength squad to pick his starting XI from.

Lanus possible XI: Aguerre; Aguirre, Braghieri, Lema, Soler; Acosta, Pena, Sanchez; Esquivel, Diaz, de La Vega

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aguerre, Acosta Defenders: Aguirre, Braghieri, Lema, Soler, Perez, Canal, Caraballo Midfielders: Acosta, Pena, Sanchez, Loaiza, Watson, Fernandez Forwards: Esquivel, Diaz, de La Vega, Boggio, Orozco, Sand, Troyansky, Lotti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/6/23 Boca Juniors 1-1 Lanus Argentina Liga Profesional 15/9/22 Lanus 0-1 Boca Juniors Argentina Liga Profesional 17/4/22 Boca Juniors 1-1 Lanus Argentina Liga Profesional 10/10/21 Boca Juniors 4-2 Lanus Argentina Liga Profesional 2/5/21 Boca Juniors 1-0 Lanus Argentina Copa de la Liga Profesional

Useful links