Boca Juniors vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa Libertadores final 2023

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The biggest game of the South American football calendar is once again upon us and for the first time since 2019, we have a thrilling Argentina vs. Brazil finale as Boca Juniors take on Fluminense in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final on Saturday at the famed Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Boca will be hoping to secure a record-equalling seventh Libertadores title, having suffered defeats in the 2012 and 2018 finals. For Fluminense, it's a different tale; this will just be their second Copa Libertadores final as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

After securing the top spot in Group D on goal difference, Fernando Diniz’s men had a relatively easier time in the knockout rounds, albeit they didn’t exactly cruise through.

Home wins against Olimpia and Argentinos Juniors set them on course to the semi-finals, where they overcame Brazilian rivals Internacional 4-3 on aggregate in thrilling fashion, with goals from German Cano and John Kennedy in the final ten minutes of the second-leg sealing their progression to the final.

The Blue and Gold, meanwhile strolled through the group stages that saw them finish top of Group F with a five-point advantage of their nearest rivals. The knockout round was a bit more nerve-racking for Jorge Almirón’s side, as all three of their ties were decided by penalty shoot-outs. Nevertheless, they kept their composure to win shootouts against Nacional, Racing and Palmeiras.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Boca Juniors vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho

Boca Juniors and Fluminense will go head-to-head with the Copa Libertadores trophy on the line on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, famously known as the Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The 2023 Copa Libertadores final will be available to stream on Fanatiz, and viewers can also watch it on television on beIN Sports and beIN SPORTS Connect in the United States (US). Alternatively, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors captain Marcos Rojo is suspended after his sending off in the semi-final second leg against Palmeiras in what will be a huge blow for Jorge Almiron's side, who also come into this final without attacker Exequiel Zeballos (ACL).

Luis Advincula, Marcelo Weigandt, and Luis Vázquez have all been the standout attackers for Boca in this competition, but an experienced two-man strike-force of Edinson Cavani and compatriot Miguel Merentiel will likely be called upon to provide the goods in the final third.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; Medina, P. Fernandez, E. Fernandez, Barco; Merentiel, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa Forwards: Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco, Weigandt, Advincula

Fluminense team news

Fluminense will be without the services of left-back Jorge, who is a long-term absentee and is currently nursing an ACL injury. Nino and Felipe Melo are both injury doubts, but both are expected to be fit.

Plenty of eyes will also be on Fluminense midfielder André, who has been heavily linked with a move to European clubs and has been a pivotal part of Fluminense's run to the final.

The Big Flu have heavily relied on the exceptional form of Libertadores’ leading goal-scorer German Cano in front of goal this season, with the 35-year-old Argentine striker having netted 36 times in 54 games across all competitions, including 12 in Copa Libertadores, and he is expected to lead the line once again on Saturday.

They also have a seasoned winner in marauding 35-year-old Brazilian left-back Marcelo, who won Europe's Champions League five times with Real Madrid, and has won just about every honor in the game.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Marlon, Marcelo; Andre; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano, Kennedy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Nino, Marlon, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Marcelo, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier Midfielders: Andre, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Arias, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso Forwards: Keno, Giovanni, Gonzalez, Kennedy, Cano, Lele, Elias

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/5/12 Fluminense 1-1 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores 18/5/12 Boca Juniors 1-0 Fluminense CONMEBOL Libertadores 12/4/12 Fluminense 0-2 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores 8/3/12 Boca Juniors 1-2 Fluminense CONMEBOL Libertadores 5/6/8 Fluminense 3-1 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores

