Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall are battling Championship relegation as they go head-to-head at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

Both sides are currently just a point above the drop zone after last weekend's results.

The Riversiders haven't won a game in six competitive games following a 2-1 loss at Swansea City, while the visitors aim for three league wins on the trot after victories over Southampton and Watford.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

Semir Telalovic is a doubt after missing the game against Swansea due to illness, while Ryan Hedges and Sondre Tronstad will also need once-overs on account of groin and ankle issues respectively.

Elsewhere Yasin Ayari is likely to start ahead of Andrew Moran in midfield.

Harry Leonard, Joe Rankin-Costello, John Fleck and Hayden Carter are ruled out injured.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Ayari, Buckley, Pickering; Dolan, Gallagher, Szmodics.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski Defenders: Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain Midfielders: Garrett, Ayari, Buckley, Tronstad, Szmodics, Sigurdsson, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges Forwards: Gallagher, Telalovic, Markanday

Millwall team news

Tom Bradshaw could miss the rest of the season after sustaining an Achilles injury sustained in the 2-1 win over Southampton in February.

Shaun Hutchinson and Kevin Nisbet are the other two injured players at the club.

Burnley loanee Michael Obafemi should continue partnering with Zian Flemming in attack.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara; Honeyman, Mitchell, Saville, Watmore; Flemming, Obafemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Cooper, Tanganga, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman, Mayor Forwards: Obafemi, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 24, 2023 Millwall 1-2 Blackburn Rovers Championship May 8, 2023 Millwall 3-4 Blackburn Rovers Championship October 1, 2022 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Millwall Championship March 8, 2022 Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Millwall Championship August 14, 2021 Millwall 1-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship

