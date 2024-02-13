Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Championship when John Eustace comes across his former side Birmingham City on Tuesday.
The Riversiders recently picked up a 3-1 league win against Stoke City, while Tony Mowbray's men look to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following a 2-0 league loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|St. Andrew's
The EFL Championship match between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers will be played at St. Andrew's - known as St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park for sponsorship reasons - in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 13, in the United States (US).
How to watch Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Birmingham City team news
Mowbray is likely to bring Jay Stanfield back in the XI after starting the on-loan Fulham attacker on the bench in the Sheffield Wednesday loss.
Meanwhile, Paik Seung-ho will be eyeing his full debut at the club.
Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will continue to fill in for John Ruddy in goal, as Ruddy accompanies Dion Sanderson, Alfie Chang and George Hall in the treatment room.
Birmingham City possible XI: Etheridge; Laird, Bielik, Long, Buchanan; Sunjic, James; Miyoshi, Paik, Dembele; Stansfield.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Etheridge, Home
|Defenders:
|Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley
|Midfielders:
|Bielik, Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan
|Forwards:
|Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon
Blackburn Rovers team news
Defender Harry Pickering will remain out of action for another few weeks due to a hamstring injury, with Eustace also dealing with the absence of Hayden Carter on account of a hamstring problem of his own.
Tyrhys Dolan, who scored a brace against Stoke City the last time out, would continue alongside Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher in attack.
Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Chrisene; Brittain, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Hedges; Dolan, Szmodics, Gallagher.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wahlstedt, Pears, Hilton
|Defenders:
|Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, McFadzean, Gamble, Chrisene, Brittain, Rankin-Costello
|Midfielders:
|Garrett, Ayari, Buckley, Tronstad, Fleck, Szmodics, Sigurdsson, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges
|Forwards:
|Gallagher, Leonard, Telalovic, Markanday
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 29, 2023
|Blackburn Rovers 4-2 Birmingham City
|Championship
|April 1, 2023
|Birmingham City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
|Championship
|January 31, 2023
|Birmingham City 0-1 (AET) Blackburn Rovers
|FA Cup
|January 28, 2023
|Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
|FA Cup
|October 22, 2022
|Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Birmingham City
|Championship