Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Championship when John Eustace comes across his former side Birmingham City on Tuesday.

The Riversiders recently picked up a 3-1 league win against Stoke City, while Tony Mowbray's men look to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following a 2-0 league loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: St. Andrew's

The EFL Championship match between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers will be played at St. Andrew's - known as St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park for sponsorship reasons - in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City team news

Mowbray is likely to bring Jay Stanfield back in the XI after starting the on-loan Fulham attacker on the bench in the Sheffield Wednesday loss.

Meanwhile, Paik Seung-ho will be eyeing his full debut at the club.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will continue to fill in for John Ruddy in goal, as Ruddy accompanies Dion Sanderson, Alfie Chang and George Hall in the treatment room.

Birmingham City possible XI: Etheridge; Laird, Bielik, Long, Buchanan; Sunjic, James; Miyoshi, Paik, Dembele; Stansfield.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Home Defenders: Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Blackburn Rovers team news

Defender Harry Pickering will remain out of action for another few weeks due to a hamstring injury, with Eustace also dealing with the absence of Hayden Carter on account of a hamstring problem of his own.

Tyrhys Dolan, who scored a brace against Stoke City the last time out, would continue alongside Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher in attack.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Chrisene; Brittain, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Hedges; Dolan, Szmodics, Gallagher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Hilton Defenders: Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, McFadzean, Gamble, Chrisene, Brittain, Rankin-Costello Midfielders: Garrett, Ayari, Buckley, Tronstad, Fleck, Szmodics, Sigurdsson, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan, Hedges Forwards: Gallagher, Leonard, Telalovic, Markanday

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 29, 2023 Blackburn Rovers 4-2 Birmingham City Championship April 1, 2023 Birmingham City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers Championship January 31, 2023 Birmingham City 0-1 (AET) Blackburn Rovers FA Cup January 28, 2023 Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City FA Cup October 22, 2022 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Birmingham City Championship

