Birmingham City vs Cardiff City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Birmingham City will resume their relegation battle in the Championship as they welcome Cardiff City to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Wednesday.

Saturday's 2-1 loss to Leicester City put the Blues back in the bottom three, while Erol Bulut's side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Hull City the last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

The Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City will be played at the St. Andrew's Stadium - commercially known as St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park - in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Wednesday, April 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Birmingham City vs Cardiff City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City will not be televised. However, fans can check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City team news

Marc Roberts, Alfie Chang and Lucas Jutkiewicz are sidelined through injuries, while Oliver Burke is a doubt.

Birmingham interim Gary Rowett took precautionary measures as they took off Juninho Bacuna, Krystian Bielik and Koji Miyoshi around the hour mark, but the trio should be ready for Wednesday's game.

The Fulham-owned Jay Stansfield should lead the attack again.

Birmingham City possible XI: Ruddy; Laird, Aiwu, Sanderson, Buchanan; Paik, Bielik; Miyoshi, James, Bacuna; Stansfield.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Mayo Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, James, Bacuna, Hall, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Stansfield, Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Dembele, Dixon

Cardiff City team news

The visitors would have traveled without the likes of Ryan Wintle, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Callum O'Dowda, Rubin Colwill, Kion Etete, Jak Alnwick and Mark McGuinness on account of injuries.

Manolis Siopis and Joe Ralls are likely to feature in midfield once again, with Nat Phillips partnering Dimitrios Goutas at centre-back.

Granada loanee Famara Diehhiou will start upfront.

Cardiff City possible XI: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Collins; Siopis, Ralls, Bowler, Ramsey, Grant; Diedhiou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath Defenders: Phillips, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo Midfielders: Siopis, Turnbull, Ralls, Ramsey, Sawyers, Tanner Forwards: Grant, Robinson, Diedhiou, Meite, Bowler

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Birmingham City and Cardiff City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 13, 2023 Cardiff City 0-1 Birmingham City Championship August 29, 2023 Birmingham City 1-3 Cardiff City Carabao Cup February 14, 2023 Birmingham City 0-2 Cardiff City Championship August 13, 2022 Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham City Championship April 30, 2022 Cardiff City 1-1 Birmingham City Championship

