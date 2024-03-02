How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham City and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will take on Southampton in the Championship at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday.

Southampton are fourth in the standings, 11 points behind league leaders Leicester City. The Saints have managed to win just one out of their last five matches and will also be looking to avoid a fourth defeat in a row across all competitions. Their last outing was a defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Birmingham are on the backfoot and are 18th in the standings. They cannot afford to keep dropping points and will be hoping they can pull off a surprise result at home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham City vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The match will be played at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City team news

Birmingham's Krystian Bielik may miss Saturday's match due to a groin injury.

Alex Pritchard has participated in training this week as he progresses in his recovery from a calf strain. However, it remains uncertain whether the former Sunderland player will be included in the squad for this weekend's game.

Birmingham predicted XI: Ruddy; Laird, Sanderson, Roberts, Buchanan; Paik, Dozzell, Miyoshi, James, Bacuna; Stansfield.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Home, Ruddy Defenders: Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley Midfielders: Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Southampton team news

Following eight changes for the FA Cup defeat against Liverpool, Southampton is expected to reintroduce several first-team players into the lineup.

Kyle Walker-Peters is a significant doubt after his premature departure during the loss at Anfield.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, S Armstrong, Aribo; Sulemana, A Armstrong, Adams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Aribo, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/10/23 Southampton 3 - 1 Birmingham City Championship 04/02/12 Birmingham City 0 - 0 Southampton Championship 18/09/11 Southampton 4 - 1 Birmingham City Championship 26/08/09 Southampton 1 - 2 Birmingham City Carabao Cup 07/03/09 Birmingham City 1 - 0 Southampton Championship

Useful links