Everyone loves a deal. When it comes to streaming TV without a cable, it's not only important to find the best, most affordable package for you, but the right bundle that offers live sports, entertainment, news, movies and television shows, as well as other top features. After all, you want the strongest overall deal when it comes to bundle options.

Sports fans will demand they have the best TV package when it comes to the amount of live and on-demand sports a service provides, whereas movie buffs will want the latest films and cinema classics to pick from, with kids and other family members wanting their demands met too.

All in all, everyone might want something different when it comes to picking their perfect streaming bundle, but which one should you go for?

The choices out there can be overwhelming, with dozens of pricing plans available from various providers such as fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV, each offering up a variety of streaming bundles, subscription options and different tiered packages based on how much sports and entertainment you want at the touch of your remote.

But there's no need to worry, because GOAL is here to walk you through the top providers on the market and address the big question you have, such as who carries the most live sports, who can offer the most channels, and who can give you everything you want for the best price.

The competition

When it comes to the best streaming bundles out there, potential customers need to know about what their options are when it comes to a streaming service. The big names on the streaming provider scene can offer many things, such as affordable subscriptions, extensive live and on-demand sports coverage, as well as a host of entertainment such as live channels, news, general entertainment, movies and TV shows. Each offers something slightly different though, so finding the best fit for you - whether you need to see as much NFL coverage as possible, or catch all the big games and action from Major Soccer League (MSL) or the English Premier League (EPL).

What is fubo?

Fubo

Fubo is one of the stronger choices of the OTT streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channel options, there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. With channels showcasing all sorts of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, all your bases are covered. Fubo also boasts lots of soccer, specifically the English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV

Sling TV is the most wallet-friendly OTT streaming provider available, offering lower prices for a budget service providing all sorts of live TV and OD content, across dozens of channels that air sports, entertainment, lifestyle, news and current affairs.

What is YouTube TV?

YTTV

YouTube TV, or YTTV for short, is the popular video streaming website's television offerings for subscribers. The brand aims to compete with the established providers out there, like fubo and DIRECTV, offering over 100 channels, including live sports, news, and entertainment. And for what it's worth, YTTV has a strong and competitive package which is why it's a popular choice with today's generation of streamers and sports lovers.

What is DIRECTV?

DIRECTV is known for giving subscribers digital satellite, streaming (DIRECTV Stream), and linear television (traditional scheduled programming) options. It offers one of the largest packages o the streaming landscape, taking the streaming wars battle to fubo's doorstep.

Digital satellite is their main service, with plenty of plans to watch the masses of content available through multiple subscription options via their dedicated DIRECTV Stream service. The provider offers streaming trials, a streaming library, as well as a variety of plans and streaming deals.

Sports channels available

Each provider offers a wide variety of sports channels, which includes live sports events, like UEFA Champions League, La Liga, or extensive coverage of Major League Baseball (MLB). Each provider has different packages which, in turn, gives you access to different levels of coverage. It really can be a minefield finding the provider that gives you exactly what you want to watch.

Below are the top sports channels you get with each an what sports you can expect to see as a result.

Provider Top channels Fubo FS1, FS2, NBC, CBS, beIN Sports, ESPN/2/U, F1 Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network/StrikeZone/Big Inning, Fight Network Sling TV ESPN/2/3, FS1, USA, NFL Network, TNT, TBS, ION YTTV ESPN/2/U/News, NBA TV, SEC Network, FS1/2, MSNBC Golf, NFL Network DIRECTV Stream ESPN/2, FS1, MLB Network, Golf Channel, NBA TV, Big Ten Network, NHL Network, CBS, TUDN

Entertainment channels available

Apart from sports-yes, there are other things to watch, honest–subscribers may want to indulge in lots of other things, from cooking shows, to science programs, to quiz shows, and of course bingeing television shows and doing movie marathons. So here are some of the top channels each provider has so you can do these.

Provider Top channels Fubo Bloomberg Television, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, SYFY, Bravo, Comedy Central, MTV, Universal Movies, Hallmark Channel, Nat Geo, QVC, VH1 Sling TV AMC, Comedy Central, CNN, Food Network, History, ID, TLC, E!, Lifetime, Vice YTTV American Crimes, Adult Swim, Comedy Central, Disney, Hallmark, MTV, Paramount Network, TBS, TNT DIRECTV Stream AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, Bob Ross, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, History, ION, ID, MTV, SYFY, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, UniMas, Universo, USA Network, VH1

Add-ons

Finding the ideal subscription plan is one part of the job done. Adding on any extras, which can vary from further sports, to additional channels, to even more movies and shows option, is also important. Here are some of the best sports add-ons, followed by top choices for entertainment add-ons too.

Sports add-ons

Provider What you get Monthly cost Fubo MLB.TV

DAZN

NBA League Pass

Sports Plus with NFL RedZone

International Sports Plus $29.99

$29.99

$16.99

$10.99

$6.99 Sling TV MLB.TV

NBA League Pass

ViX Premium $29.99

$16.99

$8.99 YTTV NFL RedZone with Sports Plus $10.99 DIRECTV Stream MLS Season Pass

Sports Pack $14.99

$14.99

Entertainment add-ons

Provider What you get Monthly cost Fubo Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

STARZ

MGM+

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME + STARZ + MGM+ $10.99

$10.99

$6.99

$19.99 Sling TV HBO MAX

CINEMAX

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME $16.99

$10

$10 YTTV Entertainment Plus (HBO MAX, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ $29.99 DIRECTV Stream AMC+

Peacock

discovery+ $7.99

$4.99

$5.99

Subscription prices

Once you've established which provider gives you what you want, it's time to assess the costs. The prices do vary wildly, mainly due to the channel selection on offer, with some providers offering hassle-free, no contract sign-ups, while others tie you in for the long-term.

Provider Channels Monthly cost Simultaneous streams Contract length Cloud DVR Fubo Pro

Elite

Latino $84.99

$94.99

$14.99 10

10

Two None, monthly rolling Unlimited Sling TV Orange

Blue

Orange & Blue $45.99

$50.99

$65.99 One to Four None, monthly rolling 50 hours YTTV Base Plan $82.99 Three None, monthly rolling Unlimited DIRECTV Stream Entertainment

Choice

Ultimate

Premier $79.99

$59.99

$84.99

$124.99 10 at home, Three-on-the-go 24 months Unlimited

Which streaming bundle should I go for?

Honestly, it really depends on which provider appears to give you most, if not all, of what you want from a streaming package. We've guided you through each of the big four so to speak, showing what they can give to a new subscriber, the channels and coverage they have, the prices and benefits, so now it's up to you.

Cost-wise, if you're after something at the lower end of the scale that won't break the bank, then Sling TV is the most budget friendly option. That said, it is the cheapest for a reason. The channels are limited to under 60, with but a few sports channels unless you opt in to add-on packs which will increase that wallet-friendly cost.

At the other end of the scale, DIRECTV offers hundreds of channels but at a cost: one that's several times the price of Sling. While this will give you all the sports and choice of entertainment channels you'll ever need, it comes at a hefty price.

YTTV is more of a middle ground choice, with over a hundred channels for just under $100. A popular choice with people, largely because of the streamlined package and brand recognition.

Our pick

However, for an all-round pick, Fubo merges the best of each of the other three providers to give you something pleasing. Firstly, it has two simple packages choices, each boasting several hundred channels. Their sports coverage is as strong as anyone elses, with dozens of sports channels of the best events. And its price, even at the top-end, is way cheaper than DIRECTV and competitive with YTTV, bit has much more for your buck.