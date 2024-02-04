Besiktas vs Trabzonspor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Besiktas and Trabzonspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Besiktas host Trabzonspor in a mouth-watering top-four clash in the Turkish Super Lig at Tupras Stadyumu on Sunday evening.

Both teams are massively underperforming this season, and are well off the pace set by the top two. Fans seem to have already given up on title hopes, but this could prove to be a pivotal encounter in the battle to clinch a Europa League spot next season, with the fourth-placed hosts and the visitors separated by a single point.

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET/8 am PT Venue: Tüpraş Stadyumu

Besiktas will welcome Trabzonspor to the Tüpraş Stadyumu with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Besiktas vs Trabzonspor online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream online in the USA on Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect, but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Besiktas team news

The number of injuries that Besiktas has had to deal with this year has played a significant role in their decline, and they are expected to be without as many as eight players for this crucial match.

Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov will start as left-back since Arthur Masuaku is away with DR Congo for AFCON 2023 and Umut Meras is injured. Long-term absentees include Amir Hadziahmetovic (muscle), Emrecan Uzunhan (ACL), and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (torn thigh muscle).

Vincent Aboubakar, who had been banished to the reserves, is with the Cameroon national team for the AFCON 2023.

Salih Ucan and Onur Bulut are both ruled out for this clash as well. Emrecan Uzunhan is training with the team but this game may come too soon. Mert Gunok has served his suspension and will return to the starting XI.

Besiktas possible XI: Gunok; Svensson, Uysal, Colley, Zaynutdinov; Amartey, Ghezzal, Fernandes; Rashica, Tosun, Kilicsoy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Destanoglu, Gunak, Baytekin, Yuvakuran Defenders: Amartey, Bailly, Uysal, Bulut, Bingol Midfielders: Onana, Fernandes, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ucan, Tiknaz Forwards: Zaynutdinov, Rebic, Muleka, Ghezzal, Tosun, Kilicsoy, Delibas, Aboubakar

Trabzonspor team news

Mislav Orsic sustained a cruciate ligament tear and will be unavailable until late February. Huseyin Turkmen has not featured at all this term but has returned to training in recent weeks.

Trezeguet and Nicolas Pepe have travelled to AFCON 2023 with their respective teams, and Paul Onuachu is also at AFCON 2023 representing Nigeria, so Enis Destan will continue to lead the attack.

Joaquin Fernandez will start at the back as Filip Benkovic is injured. Abdulkadir Omur has been demoted to the reserves after requesting to be put on the transfer list. He is not expected to feature here.

Trabzonspor possible XI: Cakir; Aydin, Baniya, Denswil, Elmali; Mendy, Ozdemir; Visca, Bardhi, Fountas; Destan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Çakır, Tepe, Moradaoğlu, Cevikkan Defenders: Benković, Elmalı, Denswil, Fernández, Baniya, Türkmen, Boşluk, Malkocoglu Midfielders: Trézéguet, Oršić, Bardhi, Višća, Mendy, Berat Özdemir, Gürpüz, Aydın, Güneş, Şen, Bakić Forwards: Pépé, Onuachu, Fountas, Bozok, Destan, Efe Yildirim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 17/09/23 Trabzonspor 3-0 Beşiktaş Trendyol Super Lig 16/04/23 Trabzonspor 0-0 Beşiktaş Trendyol Super Lig 16/10/22 Beşiktaş 2-2 Trabzonspor Trendyol Super Lig 03/04/22 Trabzonspor 1-1 Beşiktaş Trendyol Super Lig 06/11/21 Beşiktaş 1-2 Trabzonspor Trendyol Super Lig

