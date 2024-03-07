Benfica vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Benfica and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish heavyweights Rangers travel to the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon to face Portuguese outfit Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie on Thursday night.

The Gers head to Lisbon off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Motherwell on Saturday, but the fact they remained in top spot with Celtic losing the following day softened the blow somewhat.

While they enter the tie as underdogs, Philippe Clement's side knows avoiding defeat here will put them in good stead to progress into the next round.

Benfica aren't in terrific form at the minute. The Portuguese side were thrashed 5-0 at Porto in a top-of-the-table showdown, with that defeat following a loss to rivals Sporting in the cup a few days earlier.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Benfica vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

The game between Benfica and Rangers will be played at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Kick-off is at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Benfica vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Rangers' Ross McCausland, who was taken off against Motherwell with a serious injury after a crunching tackle from Steelmen defender Casey, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Abdallah Sima (thigh), Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell (unspecified), Rabbi Matondo (muscle), Oscar Cortes, and Todd Cantwell (both hamstring) are all still in the treatment room, with the latter inching closer to a return.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Aursnes, A. Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Neves, Luis; Di Maria, R. Silva; Mario; Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Otamendi, Silva, Bernat, Morato, Bah, Araújo Midfielders: Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Silva, Mário, Neves, Luís, Carreras, Aursnes Forwards: Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia

Rangers team news

Benfica left-back Juan Bernat has been out since October with a muscle issue and is unlikely to feature on Thursday, while right-back Alexander Bah has emerged as a fresh doubt after missing last weekend's humiliating defeat to Porto due to an unknown issue.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin; Wright, Diomande, Lawrence; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/11/20 Rangers 2-2 Benfica UEFA Europa League 05/11/20 Benfica 3-3 Rangers UEFA Europa League

