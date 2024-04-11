Benfica vs Marseille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Benfica and Marseille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ultimately targeting a place in the Europa League semi-finals, Benfica and Marseille meet for the first leg of their last-eight tie at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Thursday evening.

Benfica advanced to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory against Rangers. Following a closely-contested 2-2 draw at home, they won 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to Rafa Silva's second-half strike.

Marseille, meanwhile, defeated Spanish side Villarreal 5-3 on aggregate to book a place in the quarterfinals. They ran out 4-0 victors in the home leg of the tie and were able to progress despite a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Benfica vs Marseille kick-off time

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm EST Venue: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

The Europa League fixture featuring Benfica and Marseille will take place at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal. It will kick off at 3:00 pm EST time on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

How to watch Benfica vs Marseille online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Fredrik Aursnes picked up a red card in his side's 2-1 defeat at title rivals Sporting CP last week, but he is expected to feature in a four-man defence with Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva, and Alexander Bah before serving a domestic one-match ban against Moreirense this weekend.

Rafa Silva netted the winner last time out at Ibrox and often carries the goal threat for Benfica. With three goals in four Europa League appearances this season, former Real Madrid and PSG attacker Angel Di Maria is another player who can come up clutch in big moments.

Teenage sensation Joao Neves, who has been strongly linked with a move away from the Estadio da Luz this summer, will line up once again with Florentino Luis in the Eagles' engine room.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, A Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Neves, Luis; R Silva; Neres, Cabral, Di Maria

Position Players Goalkeepers: Anatoliy Trubin, Samuel Soares, Léo Kokubo Defenders: Otamendi, Silva, Carreras, Bernat, Morato, Bah, Aursnes, Araújo Midfielders: Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Neves, Silva, Mário, Luís Forwards: Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia

Marseille team news

Marseille come into this encounter with an extensive injury list that features the likes of Michael Murillo, Bilal Nadir, Valentin Rongier, and Pedro Ruiz.

Former Newcastle United centre-back Chancel Mbemba has been listed as a doubt for Thursday's match, although he has not been ruled out completely.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Merlin; Kondogbia, Veretout, Harit; Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco Defenders: Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Meite, Sparagna, Merlin Midfielders: Kondogbia, Gueye, Veretout, Ounahi, Nadir, Soglo, Harit Forwards: Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/07/21 Benfica 1-1 Olympique de Marseille Club Friendly Games 23/07/14 Olympique de Marseille 2-2 Benfica Club Friendly Games 18/03/10 Olympique de Marseille 1-2 Benfica UEFA Europa League 12/03/10 Benfica 1-1 Olympique de Marseille UEFA Europa League

