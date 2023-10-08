Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Competition is tough for Bayern Munich at the top end of the 2023-24 Bundesliga standings when the Bavarians welcome Freiburg to the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's side find themselves outside the top four and four points adrift current leaders Stuttgart as the two recent league draws with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have made the difference.

While Bayern enter the game after beating Copenhagen 2-1 in a mid-week Champions League affair, Freiburg suffered a Europa League loss to West Ham by the same margin. Breisgau Brazilians defeated Augsburg by two goals to nil in their last league outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm EDT Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30 pm EDT on October 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

The season continues without the injured Serge Gnabry (broken arm) and Manuel Neuer (leg), while Matthijs de Ligt, Tarek Buchmann and Gabriel Marusic are unavailable for selection through knocks.

Having come off the bench in the UCL game, Leon Goretzka is in line for a start in midfield, which would force Konrad Laimer to adapt to a role at right-back and Noussair Mazraoui would start from the bench.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Laimer, Muisala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Freiburg team news

Yannik Keitel, Benjamin Uphoff, Max Rosenfelder, Christian Gunter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh have not made the trip to Munich on account of their respective injuries, while Nicolas Hofler remains out suspended.

Possibly the best available option for Freiburg Christian Streich in the middle would be counting on Merlin Rohl to fill in for Keitel alongside Maximilian Eggestein.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kubler; Rohl, Eggestein; Sallai, Doan, Grifo; Holer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Muller Defenders: Lienhart, Ginter, Schmidt, Gulde, Makengo, Sildillia, Kubler Midfielders: Eggestein, Rohl, Grifo, Weisshaupt, Doan, Sallai Forwards: Philipp, Adamu, Gregoritsch, Holer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 8, 2023 Freiburg 0-3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Apr 4, 2023 Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg DFB Pokal Oct 16, 2022 Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg Bundesliga Apr 2, 2022 Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Nov 6, 2021 Bayern Munich 2-1 Freiburg Bundesliga

