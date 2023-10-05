England international Harry Kane is yet to purchase a home in Germany following his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane, 30, is still searching for a home in Munich after completing his £100million ($121m) move to the Bundesliga, with the England captain turning down the chance to purchase a £30m ($36.5m) mansion, according to BILD.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a turbulent start to life in Germany for Kane, who admitted last month that his learning of the language is yet to come along due to his tutor being away.

“It hasn’t really come along any further yet, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m due to start lessons when I get back, the teacher was away for a little while. I’m fully open to trying to learn the language. I’ve been told it is extremely tough, but I want to take in the culture as much as possible and, even if I get a word here and there, that would be nice."

However, this has not impacted his performances on the pitch, with nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions already.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane will now be busy preparing for Bayern's upcoming clash against Freiburg, as he looks to help his new team close the gap on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the search for the first trophy in his career.