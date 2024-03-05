How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thomas Tuchel's job is on the line as Bayern Munich play hosts to Lazio in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg game at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The German giants were shocked by a 1-0 defeat at Stadio Olimpico in the first-leg clash in February.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lazio will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, March 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Having picked up a red card in Rome, Dayot Upamecano is suspended for the second leg game, while Matthijs de Ligt is back from a domestic ban.

All of Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Bouna Sarr continue to remain sidelined through injuries; whereas Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry emerge as doubts.

Both Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala could be handed starts in support of Harry Kane against Lazio.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Lazio team news

Ciro Immobile should replace Taty Castellanos in attack after the latter started in Friday's 1-0 Serie loss against AC Milan.

Le Aquile boss Maurizio Sarri will not be able to call upon the services of Nicolo Rovella and Patric, while Mattia Zaccagni was back in action the last time out.

Luis Alberto will continue as the creator-in-chief in the middle.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Lazio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 14, 2024 Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League March 17, 2021 Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio UEFA Champions League February 23, 2021 Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

