Manuel Neuer of Bayern MunichGetty Images
Champions League
Allianz Arena
Anselm Noronha

Bayern Munich vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Champions LeagueBayern MunichBayern Munich vs LazioLazio

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thomas Tuchel's job is on the line as Bayern Munich play hosts to Lazio in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg game at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The German giants were shocked by a 1-0 defeat at Stadio Olimpico in the first-leg clash in February.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 5, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Lazio will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, March 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX+ in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Having picked up a red card in Rome, Dayot Upamecano is suspended for the second leg game, while Matthijs de Ligt is back from a domestic ban.

All of Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Bouna Sarr continue to remain sidelined through injuries; whereas Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry emerge as doubts.

Both Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala could be handed starts in support of Harry Kane against Lazio.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Lazio team news

Ciro Immobile should replace Taty Castellanos in attack after the latter started in Friday's 1-0 Serie loss against AC Milan.

Le Aquile boss Maurizio Sarri will not be able to call upon the services of Nicolo Rovella and Patric, while Mattia Zaccagni was back in action the last time out.

Luis Alberto will continue as the creator-in-chief in the middle.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
Defenders:Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj
Midfielders:Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes
Forwards:Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Lazio across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 14, 2024Lazio 1-0 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League
March 17, 2021Bayern Munich 2-1 LazioUEFA Champions League
February 23, 2021Lazio 1-4 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League

Useful links

