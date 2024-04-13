Bayern Munich vs FC Koln: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Yet to book a secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga and 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich will look to add three points when they face FC Koln at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel's men are winless in their last three competitive games, losing their last two league games to Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim before registering a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday.
On the other hand, struggling to move out of the relegation zone, the Billy Goats snapped a seven-game winless run in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Bochum last weekend.
Bayern Munich vs FC Koln kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT
|Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Koln will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 am PT on Saturday, April 13, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Bayern Munich vs FC Koln online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Koln is available to watch and stream live through ESPN+.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich team news
Serge Gnabry sustained a hamstring injury in the Arsenal draw, and Kingsley Coman is expected to step in for the former against Koln.
Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Gabriel Marusic and Sacha Boey remain sidelined through injuries, but Manuel Neuer returned in the European outing in midweek.
Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano could start ahead of Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt at the back.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka, Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza
FC Koln team news
Midfielder Eric Martel is set to miss the tie on account of accumulation of yellow cards, as Koln boss Timo Schultz also deals with several players out injured.
Davie Selke, Luca Kilian, Florian Dietz, Justin Diehl and Mark Uth are all on the mend, while Elias Bakatukanda emerges as a doubt.
FC Koln possible XI: Schwabe; Thielmann, Hubers, Chabot, Finkgrafe; Maina, Huseinbasic, Ljubicic, Kainz; Waldschmidt, Adamyan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schwabe, Pentke, Nickisch, Kobbing
|Defenders:
|Chabot, Hubers, Heintz, Bakatukanda, Pacarada, Finkgrafe, Carstensen, Schmitz
|Midfielders:
|Ljubicic, Christensen, Huseinbasic, Kainz, Alidou, Maina
|Forwards:
|Waldschmidt, Tigges, Adamyan, Downs, Thielmann
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and FC Koln across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 24, 2023
|FC Koln 0-1 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|May 27, 2023
|FC Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|January 24, 2023
|Bayern Munich 1-1 FC Koln
|Bundesliga
|January 15, 2022
|FC Koln 0-4 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|August 22, 2021
|Bayern Munich 3-2 FC Koln
|Bundesliga