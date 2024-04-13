Bayern Munich vs FC Koln: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Koln, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yet to book a secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga and 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich will look to add three points when they face FC Koln at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's men are winless in their last three competitive games, losing their last two league games to Borussia Dortmund and Heidenheim before registering a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

On the other hand, struggling to move out of the relegation zone, the Billy Goats snapped a seven-game winless run in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Bochum last weekend.

Bayern Munich vs FC Koln kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Koln will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 am PT on Saturday, April 13, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs FC Koln online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Koln is available to watch and stream live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Serge Gnabry sustained a hamstring injury in the Arsenal draw, and Kingsley Coman is expected to step in for the former against Koln.

Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Gabriel Marusic and Sacha Boey remain sidelined through injuries, but Manuel Neuer returned in the European outing in midweek.

Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano could start ahead of Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt at the back.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka, Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

FC Koln team news

Midfielder Eric Martel is set to miss the tie on account of accumulation of yellow cards, as Koln boss Timo Schultz also deals with several players out injured.

Davie Selke, Luca Kilian, Florian Dietz, Justin Diehl and Mark Uth are all on the mend, while Elias Bakatukanda emerges as a doubt.

FC Koln possible XI: Schwabe; Thielmann, Hubers, Chabot, Finkgrafe; Maina, Huseinbasic, Ljubicic, Kainz; Waldschmidt, Adamyan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schwabe, Pentke, Nickisch, Kobbing Defenders: Chabot, Hubers, Heintz, Bakatukanda, Pacarada, Finkgrafe, Carstensen, Schmitz Midfielders: Ljubicic, Christensen, Huseinbasic, Kainz, Alidou, Maina Forwards: Waldschmidt, Tigges, Adamyan, Downs, Thielmann

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and FC Koln across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 24, 2023 FC Koln 0-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga May 27, 2023 FC Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga January 24, 2023 Bayern Munich 1-1 FC Koln Bundesliga January 15, 2022 FC Koln 0-4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga August 22, 2021 Bayern Munich 3-2 FC Koln Bundesliga

