How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current leaders Bayern Munich will seek to keep their distance from second-placed Bayer Leverkusen when the top-two in Bundesliga face off at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's men are in a good overall form, looking to extend their perfect record in all competitions to seven games after a 5-0 league win at Werder Bremen last weekend.

On the other side, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen lost their unbeaten tag quite early this season but would aim at extending their winning run to four games after defeating Wolfsburg 4-3 on the previous matchday.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Kompany will have to make do without Daniel Peretz, Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Arijon Ibrahimovic.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will start behind the back-four of Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Alphonso Davies.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic could continue in the engine room, with Harry Kane upfront.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Alonso has a clean health bill, as the midfield is tipped to revolve around Ganit Xhaka, while Exequiel Palacios may get the nod ahead of Aleix Garcia.

The likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface could also expect recalls in the XI, with Florian Wirtz continuing to given a licence to operate just behind Boniface.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Arthur, Mukiele, Frimpong, Fofana, Belocian Midfielders: Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Adli, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka, Aourir Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Schick

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 10, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich Bundesliga September 15, 2023 Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga March 19, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga September 30, 2022 Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga March 5, 2022 Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga

