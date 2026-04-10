Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Bayern’s game plan vs. Real Madrid… Barcelona’s remedy against Atlético’s sting

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
J. Alvarez
Spain
Germany
Argentina

The Catalan side occasionally lacks quick transitions.

Barcelona’s coaching staff and management are already drawing lessons after Wednesday’s 2-0 home loss to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, a result that exposed clear weaknesses in defensive transitions and attacking creativity.

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo reports that club insiders now agree the defensive strategy must change, pointing to Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday as a model for how high-intensity pressing can disrupt even the most potent attack.

Read also

A striking statistical contradiction... Barcelona’s red cards raise eyebrows in Madrid

Meanwhile, Barcelona is quietly negotiating with Alvarez without attracting Atletico’s attention.

For the first time, FIFA hints at its stance on the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis

Although Real Madrid occasionally broke out of Bayern’s high press, the Germans immediately sprinted back to defend, exploiting the pace of players like Vinícius and Mbappé. That swift, decisive retreat is precisely what Barcelona must replicate, the paper insists.

As for transfers, Mundo Deportivo points out that Julián Álvarez’s recent performance against Barcelona—including a decisive free-kick—shows exactly why the Catalan club are tracking him. Nevertheless, Atlético are likely to hold on to their striker tightly.

Whether the deal goes through hinges on the Argentine’s desire to force a move, given the likely resistance from Atlético’s board to selling to a domestic rival.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting