Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Union Berlin in a Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Bayern will be hoping to climb to the top of the standings with a win. They are now in second place, two points behind Leverkusen after 12 rounds.

Union Berlin have gotten off to a terrible start and will be desperate for points. They will find the upcoming fixture to be an impossible task due to their form. They are winless in sixteen games across all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30 am ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The game between Bayern and Berlin will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Harry Kane is set to return to Bundesliga duty to build on his remarkable 18-goal record and maintain a lead over Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has 15 goals, in the race to be the top scorer.

Thomas Tuchel does have multiple injury concerns ahead of the game. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Min-Jae Kim, and Noussair Mazraoui were absent in Wednesday's draw against Copenhagen. They join the sidelined players Jamal Musiala, Matthijs de Ligt, and Tarek Buchmann.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Kratzig, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Sane; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Muller, Tel

Union Berlin team news

While Leonardo Bonucci rejoined the squad on Wednesday, it remains uncertain whether Nenad Bjelica will opt to start the veteran defender in his Bundesliga debut as head coach.

The Iron Ones might have to contend without Sheraldo Becker and Danilho Doekhi, both nursing injuries and thus making their availability for Saturday uncertain.

Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow; Juranovic, Knoche, Leite, Roussillon; Khedira; Volland, Tousart, Laidouni, Gosens; Behrens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Busk, Stein Defenders: Leite, Jaeckel, Knocje, Bonucci, Roussillon, Trimmel Midfielders: Khedira, Kral, Tousart, Kemlein, Laidouni, Haberer, Dehl, Gosens, Aaronson Forwards: Fofana, Volland, Behrens, Kaufman, Hollerbach

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Bayern Munich 3 - 0 Union Berlin Bundesliga September 2022 Union Berlin 1 - 1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga March 2022 Bayern Munich 4 - 0 Union Berlin Bundesliga October 2021 Union Berlin 2 - 5 Bayern Munich Bundesliga April 2021 Bayern Munich 1 - 1 Union Berlin Bundesliga

Useful links