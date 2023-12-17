Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern München and Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides battling it out with leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga table square off against each other at the Allianz Arena on Sunday evening, when Bayern Munich host Stuttgart for a huge showdown.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost a crucial point of ground to Bayer Leverkusen after their stunning 5-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt. After responding with a rather comfortable 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Champions League, they can move further clear of third-placed Stuttgart with a positive result on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, come into this clash just one point behind Bayern and five adrift of Leverkusen after a superb start to the season.

Scrambled in a Bundesliga relegation scrap last season, Stuttgart have swiftly transformed into Bundesliga's surprise packages under the tutelage of Sebastian Hoeness, mustering 31 points from their opening 14 top-flight appearances, and are fresh off holding Leverkusen to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

It promises to be a thrilling game. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 1.30pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart will be played at Allianz Arena on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Kick-off is at 1.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

The Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

There are plenty of injuries hampering Bayern Munich at the moment, which will be a point of intrigue for the rest of their title rivals.

Matthijs de Ligt (knee) is back in training and could return to the fold for this match, but Tarek Buchmann (knee), Sven Ulreich (ankle), Serge Gnabry (muscle), Noussair Mazraoui (knock), Kingsley Coman (knock), and Bouna Sarr (ACL) all remain out of action, and are unavailable for selection.

For that reason, Thomas Tuchel's starting XI will look very similar to one that beat Manchester United in midweek. England captain Harry Kane has been in sensational goal-scoring form for the Bavarian giants since joining in the summer from Spurs, with 18 goals in 13 league matches.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Tel; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart have no fresh injury concerns, but they still have a number of players sidelined ahead of their trip to Bavaria. Head coach Sebastian Hoeness is set to be without the services of Nikolas Nartey, Lilian Egloff, Luca Raimund (nose), and Hiroki Ito (muscle) for this huge match, but he will have his in-form strike-duo Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Stenzel, Rouault, Zagadou, Mittelstadt; Millot, Karazor, Fuhrich, Silas; Guirassy, Undav

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Schock Defenders: Rouault, Anton, Zagadou, Stergiou, Mittelstadt Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Millot, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich Forwards: Fuhrich, Silas, Lewelling, Undav, Kastanaras, Milosevic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/3/23 Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 10/9/22 Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart Bundesliga 8/5/22 Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart Bundesliga 14/12/21 Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 20/3/21 Bayern Munich 4-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga

