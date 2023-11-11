Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Bundesliga game today

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be confident of making it five wins in a row in the Bundesliga when they host Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern are on an unbeaten run of 11 matches across all competitions. Given their recent form, the upcoming fixture is expected to be a pretty straightforward challenge for the Bavarians.

The newly-promoted Heidenheim ended a run of four defeats in a row with a 2-0 win against Stuttgart in their last outing. They will be hoping for the shock of the season in the big clash against the German champions.

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30 am ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The game between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Jamal Musiala had to leave the field during the midweek victory against Galatasaray due to a hamstring injury. He has added his name to the injury list alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Tarek Buchmann.

Joshua Kimmich will be absent for the second and final match of his two-game suspension.

Harry Kane, who has had an excellent start to life in Germany, with 15 goals in his first 10 games, is expected to lead the attack once again.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Mazraoui, Sarr Midfielders: Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Heidenheim team news

Thomas Keller and Elidon Qenaj continue to be sidelined for Heidenheim with knee injuries. Marvin Pieringer, who missed the previous weekend's victory over Stuttgart due to an ankle problem, is uncertain for the upcoming match on Saturday.

Heidenheim predicted XI: Muller; Traore, Mainka, Gimber, Theuerkauf; Maloney, Schoppner; Dinkci, Beck, Beste; Kleindienst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muller, Eicher, Tschernuth, Feller Defenders: Siersleben, Mainka, Fohrenbach, Traore, Jarju, Theuerkauf, Maloney Midfielders: Schoppner, Gimber, Sessa, Pick, Dovedan, Beck, Ramusovic, Janes, Beste Forwards: Dinkci, Schimmer, Kleindienst, Thomalla, Kuhlwetter

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2019 Bayern 5-4 Heidenheim DFB Pokal

