For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is renowned for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fan bases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, none more so than at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which, of course, is the home of Bayern Munich.

This club has reigned supreme as champions of Deutschland an astonishing 35 times and includes world-class talent like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz.

Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayern Munich ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them and much more.

Upcoming Bayern Munich 2026/27 fixtures

Date & Time (UK Time) Fixture Competition Tickets Fri 28 Aug, 19:30 Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga Tickets Wed 2 Sep, 19:45 VfL Osnabrück vs Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Tickets Sat 5 Sep, 17:30 FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sun 13 Sep, 16:30 SV Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets 15 - 17 Sep, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League MD1 Tickets Fri 18 Sep, 19:30 Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Union Berlin Bundesliga Tickets 29 / 30 Sep, 20:00 TBD vs Bayern Munich Champions League MD2 Tickets Sat 10 Oct, 11:00 FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 17 Oct, 11:00 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga Tickets 20 / 21 Oct, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League MD3 Tickets Sat 24 Oct, 11:00 SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 31 Oct, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga (Der Klassiker) Tickets 3 / 4 Nov, 20:00 TBD vs Bayern Munich Champions League MD4 Tickets Sat 7 Nov, 10:00 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 21 Nov, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Köln Bundesliga Tickets 24 / 25 Nov, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League MD5 Tickets Sat 28 Nov, 10:00 Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 5 Dec, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs SC Paderborn 07 Bundesliga Tickets 8 / 9 Dec, 20:00 TBD vs Bayern Munich Champions League MD6 Tickets Sat 12 Dec, 10:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 19 Dec, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs SV Werder Bremen Bundesliga Tickets Sat 9 Jan, 10:00 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Wed 13 Jan, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga Tickets Sat 16 Jan, 10:00 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets 19 / 20 Jan, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League MD7 Tickets Sat 23 Jan, 10:00 VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Wed 27 Jan, 20:00 TBD vs Bayern Munich Champions League MD8 Tickets Sat 30 Jan, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga Tickets Sat 6 Feb, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs SV Elversberg Bundesliga Tickets Sat 13 Feb, 10:00 1. FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets 16 / 24 Feb, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League Play-offs Tickets Sat 20 Feb, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Tickets Sat 27 Feb, 10:00 RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Wed 3 Mar, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga Tickets Sat 6 Mar, 10:00 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga (Der Klassiker) Tickets 9 / 17 Mar, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 13 Mar, 10:00 Bayern Munich vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bundesliga Tickets Sat 20 Mar, 10:00 1. FC Köln vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 3 Apr, 11:00 Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Tickets 6 / 14 Apr, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League QF Tickets Sat 10 Apr, 11:00 SC Paderborn 07 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 17 Apr, 11:00 Bayern Munich vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Bundesliga Tickets Sat 24 Apr, 11:00 SV Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets 27 Apr / 5 May, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League SF Tickets Sat 8 May, 11:00 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Bundesliga Tickets Sat 15 May, 11:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat 22 May, 14:30 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga (Final Day) Tickets Sat 29 May, 20:00 Bayern Munich vs TBD Champions League Final Tickets

How to buy Bayern Munich 2026/27 tickets?

To purchase tickets at face value, visit Bayern Munich’s official ticket portal. Because home matches consistently sell out, checking the portal frequently for release dates and ballot details is highly recommended.

Release Schedules : Official tickets are typically released online a few weeks prior to each match. You must create an official club account to participate in ticket sales.

: Official tickets are typically released online a few weeks prior to each match. You must create an official club account to participate in ticket sales. Club Membership : Becoming an official Bayern Munich member gives you priority access in the queue, significantly improving your chances of securing seats at the Allianz Arena.

: Becoming an official Bayern Munich member gives you priority access in the queue, significantly improving your chances of securing seats at the Allianz Arena. Secondary Resale: If direct allocations sell out or you are booking last-minute travel, secondary marketplaces like StubHub offer an alternative for securing seats in advance. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from

How much are Bayern Munich 2026/27 tickets?

For fans purchasing match-by-match tickets directly through the club, adult prices generally range from €15 to €120+.

Final pricing varies depending on seat location and match category:

Match Tiering : High-profile fixtures - such as Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund or knockout-stage European nights - are categorized in the top pricing tier.

: High-profile fixtures - such as Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund or knockout-stage European nights - are categorized in the top pricing tier. Concessions : Tiered pricing is available across age groups, offering discounts for junior, youth, and senior supporters.

: Tiered pricing is available across age groups, offering discounts for junior, youth, and senior supporters. Secondary Market Pricing: On secondary platforms like StubHub, ticket prices fluctuate with real-time market demand, typically starting around €100 for standard league matches.

History of the Allianz Arena

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches.

It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. It also famously staged the most recent UEFA Champions League final in May, when PSG romped to a 5-0 triumph against Inter Milan. The 2012 finale between Chelsea and Bayern Munich was held at the Munich venue too.