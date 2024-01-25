Barcelona Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eintracht Frankfurt will look to trim the three-point gap on second-place Benfica when they take on defending European champions Barcelona at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Thursday's Women's Champions League meeting.

Barca have qualified for the quarter-finals with two matchdays remaining, currently sitting on top in Group A with a perfect 12 points from four games, firing 21 goals and conceding just once.

The hosts are destroying everything in their path right now, and come into this one riding on the seventh heaven following their 7-0 thumping victory in the Supercopa de Espana Femenina final.

Next up for the Catalonians is a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt, who head to Spain in decent form, but need a miracle to get anything out of this rampaging Barcelona side.

In the last round, Frankfurt had the home advantage against Portuguese giants Benfica. Geraldine Reuteler put the hosts ahead immediately before the half-hour mark, but Frankfurt failed to hold on to their lead, allowing an equaliser in the 71st minute, resulting in a draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Johan Cruyff Stadium

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Kick-off is at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

For the third year running, Barça retained the Spanish Super Cup. And they did it in some style, running out 7-0 victors in the final against Levante, following on from the 4-0 defeat of Real Madrid in the semi-final. Graham Hansen bagged a hat trick, with Salma Paralluelo coming away with a brace, while Aitana Bonmati and Ona Batlle each got a goal.

With qualification to the next round already secured and the two games in quick succession, expect head coach Jonatan Giraldez to rest some of his key players, and give opportunity to fringe stars here.

Barcelona Women possible XI: Coll; Bronze, Engen, Leon, Batlle; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Frankfurt boss Niko Arnautis is expected to keep faith with the same lineup that started in the 1-1 draw with Benfica.

Sophia Kleinherne will feature in central defence alongside Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, while Pia-Sophie Wolter and Verena Hanshaw are set to operate as the two full-backs.

Meanwhile, Laura Freigang will lead the line for the hosts, and the German international is expected to be flanked by Nicole Anyomi and Lara Prasnikar.

Eintracht Frankfurt Women possible XI: Johannes; Wolter, Kleinherne, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hanshaw; Reuteler, Pawollek, Dunst; Anyomi, Prasnikar, Freigang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johannes, Altenburg, Johann, Bosl Defenders: Santos, Kleinherne, Schneider, Rust, Kirchberger, Hanshaw, I. Acikgoz, Riesen, Doorsoun, Aehling, Veit Midfielders: Grawe, Brengel, Dunst, D. Acikgoz, Pawollek Forwards: Prasnikar, Martinez, Freigang, Reuteler, Wolter, Anyomi, Nachtigall, Wamser

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/11/23 Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Barcelona UEFA Champions League Women

