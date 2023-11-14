Barcelona Women vs Benfica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and SL Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Benfica in their Champions League group stage opener at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Tuesday.

Defending champions Barcelona will be confident of getting their new campaign off to a winning start. They have won all of the eight games they have played so far this season and are the heavy favourites for the group stage opener as well.

Benfica's form has been impressive and they will be hoping to pull off an upset away from home. They have won all of the 14 games they have played so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs SL Benfica kick-off time

Date: November 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Johan Cruyff Stadium

The game between Barcelona and Benfica will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs SL Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

In head coach Jonatan Giraldez's 100th game in charge, he will be hoping to field a strong lineup to kickstart their Champions League campaign.

Ahead of the game, he said “We have played them before and people will have drawn conclusions from those as to who is the better side. But this is still a very early stage of the competition, and it is far too early to be talking about who is going to win this competition. The most important thing for us is to please the fans, and we hope plenty of people come along to the stadium."

The boss has also confirmed that Patri Guijarro is fit and able to make her return from injury.

Barcelona predicted XI: Panos, Bronze, Engen, Leon, Batlle, Bonmati, Walsh, Caldentey, Hansen, Putellas, Ayingono.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paños, Coll, Font, Muñoz, Font Defenders: Paredes, León, Fernàndez, Torrejón, Bronze, Batlle, Doltra Bufill, Martina, Judit, Bezis Ureña, Corrales, Aïcha Midfielders: Caldentey, Putellas, Guijarro, Bonmatí, Walsh, Engen, Dragoni, Caño, López, Bartel, Trollsås Fenger, Szymczak Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Hansen, Vilamala, Oshoala, Brugts, Martret, Ari, Baradad

SL Benfica team news

Benfica have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big clash against Barcelona.

They will be looking to field a strong lineup to avoid a repeat of last year's group stage results against the Spanish side, as the Portuguese side lost the two group stage games 15-2 on aggregate.

Benfica predicted XI: Pauels, Amado, Seica, Alves, Gasper, Araujo, Faria, Almeida, Raysia, Cintra, Nazareth.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pauels, Vilão, Costa Defenders: Seiça, Rebelo, Almendariz, Alves, Costa, Amado, Santos, Silva, Silva, Salvador Midfielders: Alidou, Faria, Almeida, Ucheibe, Norton, Pauleta, Gasper, Falcón, Araujo Forwards: Cintra, Raysla, Nazareth, Silva, Martins, Silva, Gudmundsdóttir, Nogueira

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2022 Benfica 2-6 Barcelona Champions League October 2022 Barcelona 9-0 Benfica Champions League

