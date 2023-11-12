Barcelona vs Alaves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Alavés, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will look to bounce back from Champions League disappointment when they host Alaves on Sunday in order to keep pace with the top two in La Liga.

The Blaugrana are coming off the back of their first Champions League defeat since October of last year, losing 1-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk away from home on Tuesday evening.

Xavi's side currently sit third in La Liga table as they trail Girona, who have a four-point lead over the Catalan giants, while perennial rivals Real Madrid are two points up the road.

Alaves, meanwhile, are down in 14th with only three wins so far this season in what looks like yet another long and arduous campaign for the visitors. They will enter this match off the back of a high as they beat bottom side Almeria 1-0 in a crucial six-pointer at the foot of the table.

That result was their first victory in eight matches, and lifted them to five points above the relegation zone. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Alavés kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:15 am EST Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Alaves will be played at the Luis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am EST on Sunday, November 12, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Alavés online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+, and is available to stream online live through ESPN Deportes and Fubo. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have had to cope with some significant absentees in recent weeks and months, but the situation in the medical room has improved of late.

Pedri made his return from the bench against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, and could make only his third start in the league this year having returned from a significant injury, while the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are back and can start from the get-go here.

Sunday's game may come too soon for Frenkie de Jong, while Sergi Roberto is also ruled out with a calf problem sustained last month. Gavi is suspended for this match due to accumulation of yellow cards, so there could be a reshuffle in midfield.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martínez , Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Romeu, Roberto, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez, Pedri Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal

Alavés team news

The only major absentee for Alaves is Atletico Madrid loanee Giuliano Simeone, who has suffered a serious ankle problem. The striker is joined on the treatment table by fringe cast Carlos Benavidez, who has a muscle injury and will miss most of November.

Nikola Maras could return to the fold now that he has mostly recovered from a nasty head injury. Samu Omorodion could come in this weekend to replace Kike Garcia up top.

Alaves possible XI: Sivera; Gorosabel, Abqar, Marin, J Lopez; Blanco, Guevara; Hagi, Guridi, Rioja; Kike Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, García, Rodríguez, Sivera, Owono Defenders: N. Maraš, Ortiz, López, Rubén Duarte, N. Tenaglia, Álvarez, Gorosabel, A. Abqar, Marín, A. Sedlar, Sola Midfielders: Blanco, Selu Diallo, I. Hagi, Mendes, Jon Guridi, Guevara, Sánchez Forwards: A. Rebbach, G. Gagua, García, Rioja, Omorodion, Alkain, Karrikaburu, Ropero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/01/22 Alaves 0-1 Barcelona La Liga 03/10/21 Barcelona 1-1 Alaves La Liga 13/02/21 Barcelona 5-1 Alaves La Liga 31/10/20 Alaves 1-1 Barcelona La Liga 19/07/20 Alaves 0-5 Barcelona La Liga

