Barcelona vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will be looking for their fourth La Liga win on the trot when they play host to Villarreal at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Xavi's men would also aim to bounce back from their Copa del Rey exit after losing to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals, while earlier losing the Spanish Super Cup title to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Villarreal will be looking to snap a winless run of four games in all competitions as they come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Mallorca.

Barcelona vs Villarreal kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Villarreal will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on Saturday, January 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Following their knocks in the Athletic loss, Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde will join Raphinha, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo is expected to shake his knee issue, with Joao Cancelo also set to be available after recovering from his own knee problem.

In attack, Joao Felix is likely to continue to start on the bench as Lamine Yamal should start alongside Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Roberto, Araujo, Kounde, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Torres, Lewandowski, Yamal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Felix, Yamal, Roque

Villarreal team news

With goalkeeper Pepe Reina suspended following his red card against Mallorca, Filip Jorgensen is likely to start in goal.

Meanwhile, Villarreal boss Marcelino will not be able to avail of the services of the injured lot of Alfonso Pedraza, Ramon Terrats, Dani Parejo, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Yeremy Pino and Denis Suarez.

It could hence be unchanged XI from the Mallorca win, with Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth paired in attack.

Villarreal possible XI: Jorgensen; Femenia, Bailly, Cuenca, A. Moreno; Akhomach, Comesana, Coquelin, Baena; G. Moreno, Sorloth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jorgensen Defenders: Cuenca, Mosquera, Bailly, Mandi, A. Moreno, Romero, Altimira, Femenia Midfielders: Capoue, Coquelin, Comesana, Trigeuros, Baena Forwards: G. Moreno, Guedes, Sorloth, Morales, Akhomach

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Villarreal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 27, 2023 Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona La Liga February 12, 2023 Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona La Liga October 20, 2022 Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal La Liga May 22, 2022 Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal La Liga November 27, 2021 Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona La Liga

