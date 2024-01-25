More financial woes for Barcelona! Spanish giants forced to pay Las Palmas an additional €5 million in Pedri deal as money runs out

More financial woes for Barcelona! Spanish giants forced to pay Las Palmas an additional €5 million in Pedri deal as money runs outThomas Hindle(C)GettyImagesPedriBarcelonaLaLigaLas PalmasBarcelona are set to pay Las Palmas €5 million (£4m/$5m) as part of the Pedri deal after the midfielder made his 100th appearance for the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarca meet final clause in Pedri deal from 2020Total value of the deal now exceeds €25m (£21m/27m)Blaugrana unable to pull any more financial levers