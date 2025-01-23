Baltimore Orioles 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Baltimore Orioles MLB games anywhere in the United States.

After significant strides in 2023, the Baltimore Orioles solidified their position as one of baseball's elite teams. They remained in contention for the AL East title right up until the season’s final week and earned a postseason berth for the second consecutive year.

Unfortunately, the Orioles’ playoff run came to a disappointing end for the second straight season. They were swept in the wild-card round by the Kansas City Royals, scoring just one run across 18 innings. Despite a stellar pitching performance from Corbin Burnes in Game 1, the offense faltered in crucial moments in both games. The blame for the early exit falls squarely on the shoulders of Baltimore's young bats.

Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle went hitless over the two-game series, while Jordan Westburg, Anthony Santander, and Adley Rutschman managed just one hit apiece, leaving the Orioles searching for answers after another postseason letdown.

Baltimore Orioles 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Baltimore Orioles 2025 MLB regular season schedule

How to watch the Baltimore Orioles MLB games in the Baltimore, Washington area

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Baltimore Orioles. From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, MASN offers everything a baseball fan could want.

If you're in the Mid-Atlantic region—spanning from Harrisburg, PA, to Charlotte, NC, including parts of West Virginia and Delaware—this is the channel you'll want to tune into for wall-to-wall coverage of your favorite teams throughout the season. This channel is accessible via cable, satellite, and OTT platforms throughout the region. To find out where to watch MASN in your area, check the Channel Listing and Channel Finder links.

No cable? No problem! Streaming has made it easier than ever to keep up with MASN and never miss a moment of the action. However, it's important to know that MASN isn't available on every streaming platform. Services like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV don't carry it. To catch MASN's broadcasts, you'll need to turn to more tailored options such as DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo. Stay connected and keep cheering for the Orioles all season long!

Out-of-market fans can access live MASN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS. In addition to coverage of the Orioles, you will also be able to stream Baltimore games on MASN.

How to watch the Baltimore Orioles MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Orioles games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Baltimore Orioles MLB games without cable

Service MASN ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Orioles games live and how to enjoy Baltimore baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to MASN through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, TNT, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include MASN, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Orioles games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers MASN, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Orioles games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Orioles games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Orioles games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Orioles games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $76.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Orioles games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Baltimore Orioles games on MASN. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Baltimore Orioles games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Orioles game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Orioles' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Orioles fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Orioles games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Orioles fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.