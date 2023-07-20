How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Australia and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news

Australia Women, the co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, will open their campaign from Group B of the tournament against Ireland Women on Thursday.

The Matildas will be looking to move past the quarter-finals after making it to the knockouts in each of their last four appearances, while Republic of Ireland will be looking to leave a mark in their first-ever appearance at a major tournament.

With Canada and Nigeria in the group, both sides will be looking to get a good head start at the World Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia Women vs Ireland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 6am EDT Venue: Stadium Australia

It will kick off at 6am in the United States (US).

How to watch Australia Women vs Ireland Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream online live through fuboTV, Peacock, FOX and SlingTV.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Australia Women team news

After a 1-0 loss against Scotland Tony Gustavsson's side ended their preparations with wins over England (2-0) and France (1-0).

Tameka Yallop picked up a knock in the France win, and is a doubt for Australia's opener. Meanwhile, scorer of the winner, Mary Fowler may see herself in the XI.

Skipper Sam Kerr should be one of the Golden Boot contenders.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Fowler; Foord, Kerr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders: Nevin, Luik, Polkinghorne, Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter, Grant Midfielders: Wheeler, Chidiac, Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Vine, Foord, Fowler, Raso, Simon, Kerr

Ireland Women team news

Ireland's last friendly against Colombia was abandoned, but not before Denise O'Sullivan suffered a shin injury, as Vera Pauw would hope for the midfielder's timely recovery.

Heather Payne, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly and Katie McCabe are expected to form the back five, with Kyra Carusa deployed as the lone striker up front.

Ireland Women possible XI: Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Lo. Quinn, Connolly, McCabe; Farrelly, O'Sullivan, Littlejohn, Sheva; Carusa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Moloney, Walsh Defenders: O'Riordan, Mustaki, Lo. Quinn, Fahey, Caldwell, O'Gorman, Payne Midfielders: Connolly, Littlejohn, O'Sullivan, McCabe, Agg, Lu. Quinn, Farrelly, Grant Forwards: Barrett, Carusa, Larkin, Sheva

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 21, 2021 Republic of Ireland 3-2 Australia Women's international friendly

