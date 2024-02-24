Austin vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC get their 2024 Major League Soccer campaign underway with a meeting against Minnesota United at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night.

The hosts endured a largely difficult campaign last season. The Verde missed the playoffs in 2023, and capitulated towards the end of the year, winning once in 11 games to finish 12th in the Western Conference with 39 points.

Minnesota United failed to make the playoffs in 2023 as well, finishing in 11th place with 41 points, two more than their Saturday opponents. The Loons missed the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Austin FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Off-season recruit Diego Rubio is showing immense promise for Austin. The Chilean striker has scored three goals in as many pre-season outings and could be handed his MLS bow at some stage of the game this weekend. He is joined on the club's roster by Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro and 29-year-old Brendan Hines-Ike, who just signed from DC United.

Argentine forward Sebastian Driussi, who netted 11 goals and set up four more in 28 league appearances last term, is expected to form the attacking quartet with Ethan Finlay, Owen Wolff, and striker Emiliano Rigoni.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Vaisanen, Biro; Ring, Valencia; Finlay, Driussi, Wolff; Rigoni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota have been fairly active in the off-season transfer market, bringing in the likes of Jordan Adebayo-Smith, Sweden international Victor Eriksson and former RB Leipzig forward Caden Clark through the door.

Teemu Pukki was a standout performer for the Loons last season and the 33-year-old, who finished with 10 goals in 14 league matches, looks set to lead their line in the new season.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Trapp, Arriaga; Fragapane, Reynoso, Dotson; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Irwin Defenders: Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach Midfielders: Reynoso, Clark, Hlongwane, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Dotson, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores Forwards: Pukki, Weah, Oluwaseyi, Dodson, Caldeira

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/09/2023 Minnesota United 1-4 Austin FC MLS 06/01/2023 Austin FC 2-1 Minnesota United MLS 08/21/2022 Minnesota United 2-1 Austin FC MLS 04/11/2022 Austin FC 1-0 Minnesota United MLS 10/17/2021 Austin FC 0-1 Minnesota United MLS

Useful links