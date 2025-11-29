How to watch Auburn vs Alabama NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Auburn will step onto the field Saturday with a golden chance to flip the script in the SEC’s most storied rivalry, as the Tigers welcome No. 10 Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium in a clash that could shake the college football landscape. In more than a century of Iron Bowl battles, an unranked Auburn team has never taken down a top-10 Alabama squad on its home turf. The Tigers are desperate to make that bit of history change.

If the upset unfolds in 2025, the repercussions for Alabama could be massive. Just two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide looked like a virtual lock for the College Football Playoff. Then came the stumble against Oklahoma, stripping away their safety net as they march toward one of the most hostile atmospheres in the SEC. A win keeps Alabama at 9-2 overall and 6-1 in league play, punching their ticket to the SEC Championship and all but sealing their CFP case.

A loss, however, would crank the temperature on second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. It would mark back-to-back nine-win regular seasons, and another failed bid at the expanded 12-team playoff, igniting a pressure storm that no one in Tuscaloosa wants.

Auburn vs Alabama: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

How to watch Auburn vs Alabama on TV & stream live online

Auburn vs Alabama news & key players

Auburn Tigers team news

The big issue for Auburn heading into Saturday is painfully obvious. The offense hasn’t found a spark all season. In five of the Tigers’ six losses, they’ve failed to crack the 17-point mark, and that total even factors in a game that dragged into double overtime. Earlier this month, they fell 10-3 to Kentucky on their own field, a snapshot of how flat things have been.

Ashton Daniels is back in the QB1 role, but he’s made only three appearances this year. Across his entire college career — including his stint at Stanford — Daniels has tossed nearly the same number of interceptions (21) as touchdown passes (23). Auburn leans heavily on smash-mouth, old-school football, which plays right into low-scoring battles. They run it well, they defend the run well, and when they do manage to string together points, it usually comes from long, clock-bleeding drives on the ground.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

On the other side, Ty Simpson has looked shaky at times over the past few weeks, yet he’s handled pressure-cooker moments better than most. There’s very little chance the environment inside Jordan-Hare rattles him. Auburn’s quarterbacks don’t bring that same proven track record, and while the Tigers’ ground attack is their best weapon, Alabama’s run defense has taken noticeable strides in the back half of the season.

Auburn should be able to pick up some yards, but the Crimson Tide thrive on momentum-swinging turnovers and timely defensive stands. If Simpson sharpens up and gets back to his best, Alabama is well-positioned to pull away once the game hits the late stages.