Atletico San Luis vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico de San Luis are set to welcome Tigres UANL to Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez for Wednesday's Liga MX encounter.

After reaching the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 playoffs, confidence is brimming through the Athletics, who have started their Clausura 2024 campaign on the front foot after winning their first two games of the season, scoring four times whilst conceding only once across their matchups against Mazatlan (1-0) and Pumas UNAM (3-1).

Tigres UANL, meanwhile, have made their intent of chasing the title once again after falling short in the Apertura 2023 playoff final last time out, having also won both of their Clausura 2024 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

The Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Tigres UANL will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Atletico San Luis and Tigres will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Mexican central defensive midfielder Andres Iniestra (meniscus) is inching closer to making a return from an injury picked up in early November, although this game may come too soon for him. Iker Moreno, meanwhile, picked up a leg injury in the Clausura opener against Mazatlan and will sit out a few weeks.

San Luis struggled in the final third last term, with their strikers largely misfiring. Brazilian striker Leo netted only five goals in 21 outings and was the club's second-highest scorer. The club still kept trust in him by sending Jhon Murillo out on loan instead, and he has finally started to repay them for it after scoring in both games this season.

Atletico San Luis predicted XI: A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Silva, J. Domínguez, J. Sanabria; S. Salles Lamonge, R. Dourado, J. Güémez; Vitinho, L. Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Tigres team news

Although Tigres' have won both their games, they failed to stamp their authority in either match, having had to come from behind to beat Leon 2-1 before securing a slender 1-0 win over Chivas. Still, expect head coach Roberto Siboldi to keep faith in his best XI, and could go with the same starting lineup from the last game here.

Argentine midfielder Francisco Cordova scored just one goal in 18 appearances for Tigres last season, but he has stepped up his game this Clausura season and has already scored two goals in as many games.

Tigres predicted XI: C. Rodríguez; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, S. Caetano, J. Angulo; R. Carioca, F. Gorriarán, J. Brunetta; S. Córdova, D. Lainez, N. Ibáñez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/01/2024 Atletico San Luis 0-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX Apertura 04/11/2023 Tigres UANL 2-2 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura 29/01/2023 Tigres UANL 0-0 Atletico San Luis Mexico Clausura 01/10/2022 Atletico San Luis 0-3 Tigres UANL Mexico Apertura 20/02/2022 Tigres UANL 2-1 Atletico San Luis Mexico Clausura

