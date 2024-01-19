Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Atletico San Luis will face Pumas UNAM in 2024 Liga MX Clausura action at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez on Friday night.
After reaching the semi-finals against all odds in the Apertura phase, both Pumas UNAM and Atletico San Luis aim to get back into the Liguilla this time around as well and have made a strong start to the Clausura 2024 season with 1-0 wins over Juarez and Mazatlan, respectively, on the opening matchday.
Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, January 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT
|Venue:
|Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium
The Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will be played at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
It will kick off at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT on Friday, January 19, 2024.
How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Atletico San Luis team news
San Luis have goalkeeper Andres Sanchez to thank for their 1-0 win over Mazatlan last week as he saved no less than 10 shots, with nine of them being from inside the box. After a lacklustre attacking display last time out, head coach Gustavo Leal could reward goal-scorer Leo Bonitini with a start upfront ahead of German-born attacker Mateo Klimowicz.
San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Chávez, Domínguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Guemez, Dourado; Lamonge, Damm, Arantes; Bonitini
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sánchez, Urtiaga, Lopez
|Defenders:
|Sanabria, Bilbao, Domínguez, Chávez, Silva, Martinez, Águila, Cruz, Martínez
|Midfielders:
|Dourado, Klimowicz, Damm, Vitinho, Galdames, Salles-Lamonge, Güemez, Iniestra, Villal, Castro, Macías
|Forwards:
|Boli, Bonatini, González
Pumas UNAM team news
Despite being down to 10 men for the majority of their opening-day game against Juarez, Pumas were able to secure all three points. However, coach Gustavo Lema will be unable to count on key defender Natan for this match after he saw a straight red last week, while defensive midfielder Jesus Molina (knee) is the only other player sidelined through injury.
Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Rivas, Magallan, Galindo, Aldrete; Trigos, Rivas; Salvio, del Prete, Huerta; Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gonzalez, Alcala
|Defenders:
|Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Galindo
|Midfielders:
|Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, del Prete, Caicedo, Meritão, Trigos, Molina, Rivas, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón
|Forwards:
|Funes Mori, Martínez, Tabó
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match Score
|Competition
|09/17/23
|Unam Pumas 3-2 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Apertura
|09/04/23
|Unam Pumas 3-1 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Clausura
|08/19/22
|Atletico San Luis 3-2 Unam Pumas
|Liga MX Apertura
|04/21/22
|Atletico San Luis 2-0 Unam Pumas
|Liga MX Clausura
|08/08/21
|Unam Pumas 1-3 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Apertura