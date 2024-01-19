Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico San Luis will face Pumas UNAM in 2024 Liga MX Clausura action at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez on Friday night.

After reaching the semi-finals against all odds in the Apertura phase, both Pumas UNAM and Atletico San Luis aim to get back into the Liguilla this time around as well and have made a strong start to the Clausura 2024 season with 1-0 wins over Juarez and Mazatlan, respectively, on the opening matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT Venue: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium

The Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will be played at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT on Friday, January 19, 2024.

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atletico San Luis team news

San Luis have goalkeeper Andres Sanchez to thank for their 1-0 win over Mazatlan last week as he saved no less than 10 shots, with nine of them being from inside the box. After a lacklustre attacking display last time out, head coach Gustavo Leal could reward goal-scorer Leo Bonitini with a start upfront ahead of German-born attacker Mateo Klimowicz.

San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Chávez, Domínguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Guemez, Dourado; Lamonge, Damm, Arantes; Bonitini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, Urtiaga, Lopez Defenders: Sanabria, Bilbao, Domínguez, Chávez, Silva, Martinez, Águila, Cruz, Martínez Midfielders: Dourado, Klimowicz, Damm, Vitinho, Galdames, Salles-Lamonge, Güemez, Iniestra, Villal, Castro, Macías Forwards: Boli, Bonatini, González

Pumas UNAM team news

Despite being down to 10 men for the majority of their opening-day game against Juarez, Pumas were able to secure all three points. However, coach Gustavo Lema will be unable to count on key defender Natan for this match after he saw a straight red last week, while defensive midfielder Jesus Molina (knee) is the only other player sidelined through injury.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Rivas, Magallan, Galindo, Aldrete; Trigos, Rivas; Salvio, del Prete, Huerta; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, del Prete, Caicedo, Meritão, Trigos, Molina, Rivas, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón Forwards: Funes Mori, Martínez, Tabó

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score Competition 09/17/23 Unam Pumas 3-2 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura 09/04/23 Unam Pumas 3-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura 08/19/22 Atletico San Luis 3-2 Unam Pumas Liga MX Apertura 04/21/22 Atletico San Luis 2-0 Unam Pumas Liga MX Clausura 08/08/21 Unam Pumas 1-3 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura

