Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico San Luis will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Chivas to Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in the Liga MX on Sunday night.

San Luis got off to an excellent start in the current Clausura season, kicking off with a 1-0 victory away against Mazatlan FC. They doubled their win tally with a stellar 3-1 home win over Pumas UNAM.

However, the momentum was not strong enough to keep them in the win column as San Luis picked two back-to-back losses against the title contenders, Tigres UANL (1-2) and Monterrey (1-3).

Chivas, meanwhile, snapped their four-game winless streak and climbed to tenth place after registering their first win of the Clausura 2024 season against Toluca.

Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and Chivas face off on Sunday, February 4, 2023, at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Atletico San Luis and Tigres will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Last season, all of San Luis' attackers were misfiring, which raised serious problems in the attacking department. However, this season, Leo and Vitinho have stepped up their output in front of goal.

Leo has scored three goals in four appearances, while Vitinho has chipped in with three assists in four games. In addition, Mateo Klimowicz also opened his account for the season last time out and was the standout player.

San Luis predicted XI: Rodriguez; Sanabria, Dominguez, Silva, Chavez; Guemez, Dourado; Salles-Lamonge, Klimowicz, Bonatini; Arantes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

CD Guadalajara team news

Mexican right-back Carlos Cisneros (ACL) is inching closer to making a return from an injury picked up in late May last year, although this game may come too soon for him. Isaac Brizuela (hamstring) and Ricardo Marín (unknown), meanwhile, picked up respective injuries earlier last month, and remain doubts for this one.

Chivas predicted XI: Rangel; Garcia, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Perez, Macias, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez Midfielders: Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado Forwards: Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Chivas 3-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura 14/01/23 Atletico San Luis 0-0 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 10/07/22 Chivas 0-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura 03/03/22 Atletico San Luis 2-2 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 25/07/21 Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura

