Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico San Luis will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Chivas to Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in the Liga MX on Sunday night.
San Luis got off to an excellent start in the current Clausura season, kicking off with a 1-0 victory away against Mazatlan FC. They doubled their win tally with a stellar 3-1 home win over Pumas UNAM.
However, the momentum was not strong enough to keep them in the win column as San Luis picked two back-to-back losses against the title contenders, Tigres UANL (1-2) and Monterrey (1-3).
Chivas, meanwhile, snapped their four-game winless streak and climbed to tenth place after registering their first win of the Clausura 2024 season against Toluca.
Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, February 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
Atletico San Luis and Chivas face off on Sunday, February 4, 2023, at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) for fans in the United States (US).
How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Atletico San Luis and Tigres will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Atletico de San Luis team news
Last season, all of San Luis' attackers were misfiring, which raised serious problems in the attacking department. However, this season, Leo and Vitinho have stepped up their output in front of goal.
Leo has scored three goals in four appearances, while Vitinho has chipped in with three assists in four games. In addition, Mateo Klimowicz also opened his account for the season last time out and was the standout player.
San Luis predicted XI: Rodriguez; Sanabria, Dominguez, Silva, Chavez; Guemez, Dourado; Salles-Lamonge, Klimowicz, Bonatini; Arantes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Zaldivar
CD Guadalajara team news
Mexican right-back Carlos Cisneros (ACL) is inching closer to making a return from an injury picked up in late May last year, although this game may come too soon for him. Isaac Brizuela (hamstring) and Ricardo Marín (unknown), meanwhile, picked up respective injuries earlier last month, and remain doubts for this one.
Chivas predicted XI: Rangel; Garcia, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Perez, Macias, Alvarado
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Orozco, Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Castillo, Sánchez, Martínez, Castillo Perez
|Midfielders:
|Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Guzmán, Beltran, Padilla, Brizuela, González, Pérez, Cisneros, Torres, González, Chavez Garcia, Arjona Marin, Ledesma Hurtado
|Forwards:
|Hernández, Cowell, Macías, Cisneros, Marín, Rios, Brigido
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/07/23
|Chivas 3-1 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Apertura
|14/01/23
|Atletico San Luis 0-0 Chivas
|Liga MX Clausura
|10/07/22
|Chivas 0-1 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Apertura
|03/03/22
|Atletico San Luis 2-2 Chivas
|Liga MX Clausura
|25/07/21
|Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX Apertura