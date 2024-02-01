Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Nacional Medellin and Once Caldas are set to clash in a Colombia Primera A match at Atanasio Girardot Stadium on Thursday.
After winning their Apertura 2024 season opener 3-1 against Alianza, The Paisa Green suffered a hefty 4-1 defeat to America de Cali in the second match.
The Albos are in the same boat with three points picked up from a possible six so far in the campaign, as they come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Aguilas in what was a thriller of a game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, February 01, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT
|Venue:
|Atanasio Girardot Stadium
The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Kick-off is slated for 6.10 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Atletico Nacional team news
Atlético Nacional boss John Bodmer will have to make do without his starting defensive midfielder Robert Mejia for this clash after he picked up a straight red in the 4-1 defeat to America de Cali over the weekend. Felipe Roman, meanwhile, remains a long-term absentee with a crucial ligament injury.
Atletico Nacional predicted XI: Castillo; Espinosa, Angulo, Aguirre, Salazar; Ocampo, Torres; Pabón, Mejía, Torres; Duque
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Castillo, Marquinez, Valencia, Rojas
|Defenders:
|Espinosa, Aguirre, Roman, Mosquera, Salazar, Ocampo, Castro, Perlaza, Arias, Devenish, Angulo
|Midfielders:
|Sierra, Duque, Moreno, Torres, Mejia, Wallace, Mantilla, Torres, Velasquez
|Forwards:
|Pabon, Duque, Perea, Ramirez, Mena, Palacios, Asprilla
Once Caldas team news
Once Caldas have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Atletico Nacional, but manager Hernan Herrera could be forced to make at least one change to his lineup from the last game, with defender Jorge Gutiérrez suspended for the red card in the 1-0 defeat to Aguilas.
Once Caldas predicted XI: Aguirre; Navarro, Murillo, Molina, Paz; Rojas, Garcia, Beltran; Orejuela, Moreno, Arce
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Aguirre, Mastrolia, Paez Arias, Mastrolía, Quiñones
|Defenders:
|Quiñónes, Murillo, Castaño, Cuesta, Patiño, Riquett, Cardona, Palacios
|Midfielders:
|Torres, García, Lemos, Torres, Rojas, García, Beltran Montaño, Cifuentes, Montaño, Villada
|Forwards:
|Moreno, Arce, Mejía, Mera, Palacios, Araujo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/07/23
|Once Caldas 1-1 Atlético Nacional
|Primera A, Apertura
|27/01/23
|Atlético Nacional 1-0 Once Caldas
|Primera A, Clausura
|14/10/22
|Once Caldas 1-0 Atlético Nacional
|Copa Colombia
|12/05/22
|Once Caldas 1-2 Atlético Nacional
|Primera A, Apertura
|24/04/22
|Atlético Nacional 0-0 Once Caldas
|Primera A, Clausura