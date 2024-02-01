Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Primera A match between Atletico Nacional and Once Caldas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Nacional Medellin and Once Caldas are set to clash in a Colombia Primera A match at Atanasio Girardot Stadium on Thursday.

After winning their Apertura 2024 season opener 3-1 against Alianza, The Paisa Green suffered a hefty 4-1 defeat to America de Cali in the second match.

The Albos are in the same boat with three points picked up from a possible six so far in the campaign, as they come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Aguilas in what was a thriller of a game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 01, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT Venue: Atanasio Girardot Stadium

The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Kick-off is slated for 6.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional team news

Atlético Nacional boss John Bodmer will have to make do without his starting defensive midfielder Robert Mejia for this clash after he picked up a straight red in the 4-1 defeat to America de Cali over the weekend. Felipe Roman, meanwhile, remains a long-term absentee with a crucial ligament injury.

Atletico Nacional predicted XI: Castillo; Espinosa, Angulo, Aguirre, Salazar; Ocampo, Torres; Pabón, Mejía, Torres; Duque

Position Players Goalkeepers: Castillo, Marquinez, Valencia, Rojas Defenders: Espinosa, Aguirre, Roman, Mosquera, Salazar, Ocampo, Castro, Perlaza, Arias, Devenish, Angulo Midfielders: Sierra, Duque, Moreno, Torres, Mejia, Wallace, Mantilla, Torres, Velasquez Forwards: Pabon, Duque, Perea, Ramirez, Mena, Palacios, Asprilla

Once Caldas team news

Once Caldas have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Atletico Nacional, but manager Hernan Herrera could be forced to make at least one change to his lineup from the last game, with defender Jorge Gutiérrez suspended for the red card in the 1-0 defeat to Aguilas.

Once Caldas predicted XI: Aguirre; Navarro, Murillo, Molina, Paz; Rojas, Garcia, Beltran; Orejuela, Moreno, Arce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aguirre, Mastrolia, Paez Arias, Mastrolía, Quiñones Defenders: Quiñónes, Murillo, Castaño, Cuesta, Patiño, Riquett, Cardona, Palacios Midfielders: Torres, García, Lemos, Torres, Rojas, García, Beltran Montaño, Cifuentes, Montaño, Villada Forwards: Moreno, Arce, Mejía, Mera, Palacios, Araujo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/07/23 Once Caldas 1-1 Atlético Nacional Primera A, Apertura 27/01/23 Atlético Nacional 1-0 Once Caldas Primera A, Clausura 14/10/22 Once Caldas 1-0 Atlético Nacional Copa Colombia 12/05/22 Once Caldas 1-2 Atlético Nacional Primera A, Apertura 24/04/22 Atlético Nacional 0-0 Once Caldas Primera A, Clausura

Useful links